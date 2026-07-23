Tonto Dikeh shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday, July 23, 2026, thanking God for removing a 'mountain'

The actress-turned-evangelist's message came days after Rosy Meurer removed Olakunle Churchill's name from her Instagram bio

Fans flooded the comments section with many sharing diverse reactions about the post

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has sparked reactions after sharing a charged spiritual message on Instagram amid the turmoil reportedly surrounding her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill's marriage to Rosy Meurer.

The post, shared on Thursday, 23 July 2026, was styled as a prayer of thanksgiving. In it, Tonto declared:

Tonto Dikehn shares a spiritual message amid turmoil in ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer's marriage. Credit: rosymeurer/tontolet/olakunlechurcill

Source: Instagram

"Dear Lord, behold your living sacrifice, thank you, God. The mountain has been removed. What God cannot do does not exist. A woman helped by el~ROI."

While the message did not mention any names or details about the kind of 'mountain', the timing raised eyebrows.

Days earlier, Rosy Meurer had reportedly removed Churchill's name from her Instagram bio amid swirling rumours about the state of their marriage.

Churchill and Rosy's union had long been a point in Tonto Dikeh's public narrative, as the actress had previously dragged her former husband after their marriage crashed.

Earlier this year, Tonto and Churchill reconciled; she has since reinvented herself as a born-again evangelist and has largely channelled her public messaging through faith-based content.

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's cryptic post amid Churchill and Rosy Meurer's drama. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

See Tonto Dikeh's post that sparked the reactions below:

Fans React to Tonto's Message

The Facebook comment section lit up quickly, with many drawing their own conclusions about what "the mountain" referred to.

@shugar.gabriella.sucre.fabianco wrote:

"Muerer has been removed yess"

@coachbarakatofficial commented:

"Beautiful woman of God. Godliness and being beautiful don't have to be mutually exclusive. You are proof."

@honeynut_flavours said:

"The mountain has been removed by THE CONSUMING FIRE OF GOD. Thank you Jesus"

@official_nicole_baby added:

"Indeed JESUS gives peace that the entire world cannot give"

@nanyajoy wrote:

"For real the mountain has been removed indeed"

Influencer warns Churchill about Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng previously reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng