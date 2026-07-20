Olakunle Churchill posted a glowing tribute to Lamine Yamal on Instagram after Spain won, saying his son was a big fan of the young footballer

The post came amid news that his wife Rosy Meurer had reverted to her maiden name, yet Churchill appeared unfazed by the development

Tonto Dikeh, Churchill's ex-wife, drew attention online after she liked his Instagram post

Olakunle Churchill stepped into the spotlight over the weekend, not for anything related to his personal life, but for a heartfelt tribute to his son's favourite footballer, Lamine Yamal.

The businessman took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, 2026, to celebrate the Spanish youngster after his country, Spain, claimed victory against Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Olakunle Churchill shares joyful post after wife Rosy Meurer, dropped his name. Credit: olakunlechurchillrosymeurer/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Churchill, who is widely known as the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, admitted he is not ordinarily a football fan, but said watching Yamal has made the sport far easier to enjoy.

"My son's favorite player just won for his country, and it was a proud moment to watch. I'm not really into football, but players like Lamine Yamal make it easy to appreciate the game. His skill, composure, and creativity make every touch exciting," he wrote in the post.

Rosy Meurer Reverts to Maiden Name

The post arrived at a notable moment. Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer, had recently reverted to her maiden name, a move that prompted widespread speculation online.

Despite the attention surrounding the development, Churchill's post showed no sign of distress, with the father of one choosing instead to focus on a cheerful family moment centred on his son, King Andre.

Adding an unexpected layer to the story, Tonto Dikeh herself was among those who liked the post,

See a screenshot of Olakunle Churchill's Instagram post and Tonto Dikeh's reaction below:

Olakunle Churchill celebrates Lamine Yamal after Spain wins 2026 World Cup. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Olakunle Churchill's post

Here are some of the comments the post attracted:

@angeladoo_official wrote:

"Yesssssssss. Congratulations to the Champions, Spain."

@rhedahh1 commented:

"Man my son's favorite player too, I lost my voice from screaming…it's Lamine Yamal yall."

@adedejialiceoluwatofunmi shared:

"From Messi's era to Yamal's rise—football never stops evolving. Young one must grow."

@anna_barbz wrote:

"Why is the credit going to him and not the guy that scored, everyone is posting him"

@chukzeee asked:

"You're not into football so what are you into?"

@nenenenecity added:

"Same with my son, he just made me love the guy today"

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng previously reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng