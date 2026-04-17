Davido has granted an interview about his father and the pressure he put on him to stop his music career

In the recording, he stated that his father punished all his friends and his girlfriend, and he shared the kind of punishment they received

Many did not believe him and claimed he was lying, but some fans came to his defence, sharing similar experiences as well

Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has shared the kind of pressure his father put on him in an attempt to stop his music career.

The music star was a guest on Big Boy TV, where he granted an interview about his career and spoke about his father.

Reactions as Davido shares drastic action his father took to stop his music career. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, his father went to great lengths because he wanted him to quit music. He explained that his father once went out and saw a billboard with his picture on it, while a security aide also told him that Davido’s song was one of the hottest in the club at the time.

He noted that his father had his girlfriend and a show promoter arrested and instructed the police not to release them until he promised to leave music.

Davido shares more about ordeal

Sharing more, the If crooner added that his father once had all his friends arrested at another time after he refused to quit music.

According to him, because of his father’s actions toward people around him, promoters stopped calling him for shows until he eventually had to resolve things with his father.

Davido speaks glowingly about his father in recent interview. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans disagree with Davido over utterance

Reacting, fans of the music star did not believe him, stating that he was lying about his father and urging him to stop speaking too much.

Others questioned how his father, who appeared calm and reserved, could go to such lengths to punish people who were not directly involved.

However, some users defended the singer, noting that some parents also had their children and their friends arrested or disciplined while growing up.

One fan claimed his own parents had him arrested after he went to a club with his girlfriend.

Recall that Abia State Governor Alex Otti also spoke about the pressure Davido’s father placed on him due to his music career, saying the singer’s father initially tried to stop him but was advised to let the young man be.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's interview below:

What fans said about Davido's interview

Here are comments from fans below:

@ daniel._.adams commented:

"Abuse of power. Arresting ur son’s friends because u failed to train ur son."

@mollyric6 shared:

"My idolo see the vision from day one but papi say no."

@donmention_ said:

"His name is David Adeleke w."

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well.

In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng