Businessman Soso Soberekon announced his upcoming wedding with a pre-wedding video posted on Instagram on July 22, 2026

The video showed Soberekon and his bride-to-be dressed in traditional coral bead regalia under the hashtag Sobeau 2026

Top Nigerian celebrities, including Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, and Waje, flooded the comments with congratulatory messages

Nigerian music executive and businessman Soso Soberekon has announced that he is getting married, sending fans and fellow celebrities into a frenzy with a heartwarming pre-wedding video posted on Instagram on July 22, 2026.

In the clip, Soberekon appeared in traditional attire paired with a glittering crown, while he and his bride-to-be were adorned in elaborate coral bead regalia befitting a ceremonial occasion.

Reactions as Soso Soberekon is set to wed, releases heartwarming pre-wedding video. Phot credit@sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

The video carried a celebratory, private energy, drawing viewers into what promises to be a grand union. Captioning the post with the words "I have been taken," the music mogul confirmed what many of his followers had been curious about, tagging the moment with the couple's wedding hashtag, Sobeau2026**.

Soso Soberekon's romantic reveal

Before the pre-wedding video dropped, Soberekon had already been giving fans a glimpse of his love story. He had earlier shared a clip of his partner at a resort, where she ran towards him, and he lifted her off the ground, spinning her around in what became an instantly viral moment of pure joy.

Soso Soberekon shares good news about his wedding. Photo credit@sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

The businessman is widely known in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a music executive and businessman who has worked closely with several top artists. His announcement quickly gained traction, with some of Nigeria's biggest names rushing to congratulate him in the comments.

Here is the Instagram video of the music executive speaking about his wedding with his wife:

Celebrities react to Sobeau 2026

The congratulatory messages came in thick and fast from A-list entertainers across the industry. Here are some of the reactions:

@officialwaje wrote:

"Bros you carry eye go market!! Congratulations"

[@iam_kcee](https: commented:

"Congratulations to you my brother"

@tiwasavagereacted:

"Huge congratulations "

@obi_cubana wrote:

"Congratulations Big Soso"

@iam_smalldoctosaid:

"Lion Don Leave Market"

Soso Soberekon gifts Oluremi Tinubu on her birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Soso Soberekon caused a stir online after sending a monetary gift to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Soso shared evidence showing he sent N100,000 and accompanied it with a birthday message wishing the First Lady well.

His gesture came after Oluremi Tinubu requested that well-wishers channel birthday gifts and congratulatory funds towards a National Library project, a move that generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng