Davido took to Instagram to send a congratulatory message to Sheila Ebana, mother of Spanish football star Lamine Yamal

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time

Lamine Yamal, 19, became the first player to appear in both a UEFA Euro final and a FIFA World Cup final as a teenager

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, joined the global wave of celebration that followed Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory by sending a personal shoutout to Lamine Yamal's mother.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, Davido posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram Story directed at Sheila Ebana, tagging her directly and writing: "@sheila_ebana congrats mama."

Davido extends a congratulatory message to Lamine Yamal's mother after Spain's World Cup victory. Credit: davido/lamineyamal/sheila_ebana

Source: Instagram

The post came just hours after Spain lifted the World Cup trophy following a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, played at a packed stadium in New Jersey.

Ferran Torres netted the only goal of the match during extra time, sending the Spanish fans into a frenzy and handing Lamine Yamal his second major international trophy.

Davido supports Spain

Before the final match, Davido, in a viral video, had openly drummed up support for Spain to win the 2026 World Cup.

The DMW label opted for Spain after African countries and his favourite Cristiano Ronaldo were kicked out of the tournament.

"I get good relations with Yamal mama, na why I fit choose Spain," the singer said in the video.

The video of Davido drumming support for Spain is below:

A screenshot of Davido's message to Lamine Yamal's mother is below:

Davido shares why he supported Spain in 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Davido supports Spain

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Richard Mikyes said:

"19 year old boy is your guy. The power of fame."

Obari O. Victor commented:

"Frogido na Ronaldo fan now Watin you expect."

Prince Frank Nnadiume commented:

"Every successful footballer is ur guy, Ronaldo is ur guy, now yamal is also ur guy, why u no choose Yakubu ayegbeni."

Adeyemo Taiwo Johnson said:

"Yamin mama."

Davido spotted with IK Ogbonna

Legit.ng reported that Davido and Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna were among the popular faces who attended talent manager Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party.

The highlight was the moment the singer and the actor exchanged pleasantries. Reacting to the video, someone said, "The hug from Davido to IK was everything."

Source: Legit.ng