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Davido Sends Heartfelt Message to Lamine Yamal’s Mother After Spain Wins 2026 World Cup
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Davido Sends Heartfelt Message to Lamine Yamal’s Mother After Spain Wins 2026 World Cup

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Davido took to Instagram to send a congratulatory message to Sheila Ebana, mother of Spanish football star Lamine Yamal
  • Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time
  • Lamine Yamal, 19, became the first player to appear in both a UEFA Euro final and a FIFA World Cup final as a teenager

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Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, joined the global wave of celebration that followed Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory by sending a personal shoutout to Lamine Yamal's mother.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, Davido posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram Story directed at Sheila Ebana, tagging her directly and writing: "@sheila_ebana congrats mama."

Davido reacts to Spain's victory against Argentina at 2026 World Cup.
Davido extends a congratulatory message to Lamine Yamal's mother after Spain's World Cup victory. Credit: davido/lamineyamal/sheila_ebana
Source: Instagram

The post came just hours after Spain lifted the World Cup trophy following a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, played at a packed stadium in New Jersey.

Read also

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Ferran Torres netted the only goal of the match during extra time, sending the Spanish fans into a frenzy and handing Lamine Yamal his second major international trophy.

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Davido supports Spain

Before the final match, Davido, in a viral video, had openly drummed up support for Spain to win the 2026 World Cup.

The DMW label opted for Spain after African countries and his favourite Cristiano Ronaldo were kicked out of the tournament.

"I get good relations with Yamal mama, na why I fit choose Spain," the singer said in the video.

The video of Davido drumming support for Spain is below:

A screenshot of Davido's message to Lamine Yamal's mother is below:

Davido celebrates Lamine Yamal and Spain's victory at 2026 World Cup.
Davido shares why he supported Spain in 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credit: davido
Source: Instagram

Reactions as Davido supports Spain

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Richard Mikyes said:

"19 year old boy is your guy. The power of fame."

Obari O. Victor commented:

"Frogido na Ronaldo fan now Watin you expect."

Prince Frank Nnadiume commented:

"Every successful footballer is ur guy, Ronaldo is ur guy, now yamal is also ur guy, why u no choose Yakubu ayegbeni."

Read also

Brazil legend Ronaldo shared his take on football icon Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Adeyemo Taiwo Johnson said:

"Yamin mama."

Davido spotted with IK Ogbonna

Legit.ng reported that Davido and Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna were among the popular faces who attended talent manager Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party.

The highlight was the moment the singer and the actor exchanged pleasantries. Reacting to the video, someone said, "The hug from Davido to IK was everything."

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
DavidoAfrobeatsFIFA World Cup
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