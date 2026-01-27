Davido's elder sister, Sharon, recently went viral over her new role at his DMW music label, which she also confirmed

The music star's sibling's new role means she would now be in charge of overseeing the label's finances

Sharon's role has stirred mixed reactions on social media, with netizens asking questions about the singer's wife, Chioma

Popular Nigerian family, the Adelekes, are once again in the news as reports of Davido's elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, now known as Sharon Ademefun, taking up a new role at his Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label trended online.

An X user identified as DonTee first shared a tweet about Sharon's new role, revealing she is now the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the singer's label.

"Love that Davido’s sister is now CFO of his record label DMW. A very smart move to protect his future and legacy. In an ecosystem where we’ve seen superstars end up broke and abandoned, this is a wise decision," he said.

A look at Sharon's official Instagram page showed she has updated her bio to include CFO of DMW. This means she would now be in charge of overseeing the label's finances.

Sharon has also been spotted with the Afrobeats star at recent events, as she shared pictures and videos of them together.

In related news, Davido stirred drama over a special request he made to his wife after sharing a video of IShowSpeed.

Davido shared a video showing women giving IShowSpeed a massage during his time in Ghana. The streamer appeared to enjoy the moment as the women smiled at him and the camera.

Reacting to the clip, Davido said his wife should allow him to be taken care of in a similar way, adding that the video was recorded in Ghana.

A screenshot of Davido's sister's updated Instagram bio is below:

Reactions as Sharon joins DMW as CFO

While some social media users congratulated her, pointing out it would affect Davido's finances positively, others queried why his wife, Chioma, was not considered for the role.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Ochije Sarah said:

"What about his wife chioma."

Onsae Rilwan commented:

"Chioma can end up divorce divido tomorw but Sharon remain his sister forever."

Abiodun Olowe said:

"All these is happening and possible when everyone is rich. One thing people don't understand about life and this family is this. Everyone is big. Father is even bigger so no one to betray one another cos the woman here self na CEO and money her self. Everything becomes easy and simple when money is involved."

Margaret Allagoa commented:

"Make her own husband take him sister do him next of kin in Jesus name amen."

Nnajiofor Eucharia Nkiruka said:

"Make she no carry OBO money go dey give her husband o."

