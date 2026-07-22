APC described Atiku Abubakar's claim that the 2026 Service-Wide Vote funds Tinubu's 2027 campaign as mischievous and ignorant

The ruling party said Atiku provided no facts to support the allegation and accused him of trying to mislead Nigerians

APC spokesperson Felix Morka listed several Tinubu administration programmes as proof of fiscal responsibility

The All Progressives Congress (APC) fired back at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, rejecting his claim that the 2026 budgetary Service-Wide Vote (SWV) was a hidden fund earmarked for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

In a press statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, the APC dismissed the allegation as "highly mischievous" and said Atiku, now the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had offered no evidence to back his position.

APC rejects Atiku Abubakar's claim about the Service-Wide Vote intended for Tinubu's re-election campaign. The statement came on July 22. Photo credit: X/@officialABAT/@officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

What the APC said about the Service-Wide Vote

The party argued that a Service-Wide Vote is a standard, long-established budgetary instrument used to cover government-wide obligations and unexpected expenditures that come up after a budget has been passed, noting that comparable mechanisms exist in major economies around the world.

"A Service-Wide Vote is not a secret fund or an illegal slush account, as Atiku has baselessly and recklessly alleged," Morka wrote in the statement.

The APC added that it was remarkable for a former vice president to appear unfamiliar with what it called "an elementary principle of public finance," questioning whether Atiku's remarks reflected deliberate mischief or a genuine gap in understanding.

APC turns focus to Tinubu's record

Beyond rebutting Atiku's claim, the statement used the opportunity to outline a list of programmes the party said demonstrated the current administration's commitment to responsible spending.

These include the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which the APC said has given close to two million students access to higher education, the implementation of a new national minimum wage, the Consumer Credit Scheme, and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative aimed at cutting transportation costs.

The party also cited food palliatives for vulnerable households, infrastructure spending, healthcare investment, and tax reforms designed to ease the burden on low-income Nigerians as further evidence of the administration's priorities.

Morka accused Atiku of being "a petty peddler of fake news and doomsday narratives" who had never put forward a clear development plan for Nigeria across his repeated presidential runs, and said such allegations were "utterly irresponsible and unbecoming of a former Vice President."

The APC said it remained focused on the Renewed Hope Agenda, which covers economic rebuilding, institutional reform, and expanding public infrastructure.

Atiku urges Tinubu to resign

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, called on President Bola Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians and resign.

The Former Vice President said Tinubu's administration has been "trapped in a web of deception" by contradictory statements from two of the country's top financial institutions over the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) accounts

Source: Legit.ng