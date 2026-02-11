Sharon, billionaire Deji Adeleke's daughter, recently called out her husband in a hilarious video

The billionaire daughter playfully lamented how he was attempting to reduce her pocket money by hyping her

Sharon's revelation about accepting money from her husband, despite her financial status, has left many talking

Billionaire Adedeji Adeleke's daughter and music star Davido's elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, stirred reactions with a video in which she humorously complained about her husband, Yomi Ademefun, for hyping her.

According to Sharon, her husband's compliment was a move to reduce her pocket money. Her husband could be heard in the background saying she was bigger than the pocket money he gives to her.

“My husband has been hyping. He’s saying I’m big and I told him I don’t like that kind of ginger because that means my pocket money is going to reduce. He’s trying to cut my pocket money,” Davido’s sister, Sharon Adeleke, said in the video as she playfully called out her husband.

The sweet video captured everyday marital banter, but this time in a billionaire family context. Sharon Adeleke and Yomi Ademefun have been married since 2013.

Legit.ng also recently reported that Sharon took up a new role at Davido's DMW music label. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the singer's music brand.

The video of Sharon Adeleke and her husband's playful banter is below:

Reactions as Davido's sister calls out her husband

The video, which has since garnered massive reactions, has seen many express fascination with how affluent families maintain playful, grounded relationships despite their status. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below.

Iyendo Gloria Odiri said:

"She has more value for her husband money than any other money..the little money her husband gives her makes her complete as a woman."

Chizoba Alusi Eri commented:

"Women can be super rich, but they don’t joke with gifts or money from their husbands. They love it more than anything. especially when you gave her the gift in the presence of her friends."

Jennifer Frederick said:

"If I like,make I be billionaire tomorrow,I go still collect pocket money from Oga."

Kenny Adejoke Adex said:

"If i like make i be Dangote pikin,i go still chop my husband money.That money tested very differently ."

mz_sookiee said:

"Una see am o, billionaire daughter is asking for pocket money but Nigerian men want 50/50."

Sturbyrich65562 commented:

"Wait o is there a law that says it must always be the men doing the spending? Even nepo babies self dey look for simp."

Ounjemiladan wrote:

"Why men go be giver and women go be receiver all the time omo e don tire person ooo, women are greedy fr fr."

Source: Legit.ng