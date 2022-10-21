Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has finally taken to social media to let his followers know that the 30BG boss is finally in Benin

The music star was noticeably absent in videos that surfaced from the traditional ceremony which went down on Thursday, October 21

Well, in a fresh Instastory post, Isreal welcomed his boss to Benin ahead of the white wedding ceremony set to hold over the weekend

Singer Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, is currently busting with joy and excitement at the moment as indicated by his recent Instastory post.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal and his beautiful woman tied the knot in a lovely traditional ceremony on Thursday, October 20.

However, fans and social media observers who watched videos from the event couldn’t help but notice that Davido wasn’t present at the occasion.

Well, in a recent Instastory post, Isreal made it known that his boss has finally arrived in Benin ahead of the white wedding ceremony set to go down on Saturday, October 21.

“Welcome to Benin sir,” Isreal wrote while sharing a picture of the music star.

Check out a screenshot as sighted online below:

