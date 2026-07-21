A retired DSS assistant director described Sani Abacha's five-and-a-half-year rule as one of extreme authoritarianism and brutal repression

Dennis Amachree made the claims in a new memoir where he also challenged widely circulated accounts of how Abacha died

Amachree disputed narratives from Al-Mustapha, Fani-Kayode, Susan Rice and others, saying few accounts were based on verifiable facts

Dennis Amachree, a retired Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), has described the late military ruler Sani Abacha's government as a period defined by arbitrary arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings that left Nigeria's human rights record in tatters.

Amachree laid out his account in a new memoir titled DSS @40: My Journey Behind the Shield, excerpts of which were published on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The book draws on his experience as an intelligence officer during one of Nigeria's most controversial military governments, Punch reports.

Retired DSS Assistant Director Dennis Amachree presents fresh claims about Sani Abacha's administration in his new memoir. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Abacha's Record on Political Detention

According to Amachree, the volume of political detainees under Abacha's administration was staggering, claiming it surpassed the total number recorded across the entirety of British colonial rule in Nigeria.

"Abacha's five-and-a-half-year rule was a period of extreme authoritarianism and brutal repression. His regime was widely condemned for widespread human rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings," Amachree wrote.

He also noted that Pope John Paul II was the last visitor Abacha received before his death in June 1998, arriving to appeal for the release of political prisoners. A few days earlier, the late general had also received emissaries from Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Amachree Challenges Death Theories

Beyond the record of repression, Amachree devoted significant attention to contesting the many competing accounts of how Abacha died. He criticised narratives put forward by figures including former Chief Security Officer Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, former FCT Minister Gen. Jeremiah Useni, retired military doctor Brig.-Gen.

Oviemo Ovadje, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Irish Times journalist David Orr, and former US National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

On Al-Mustapha's version specifically, Amachree argued it contained notable inconsistencies.

"He claimed Abacha's health collapsed after a handshake with a security guard of a visiting dignitary. This version, while exonerating the 'poisoned apple' theory, differs significantly from other timelines and accounts," he wrote.

He also rejected claims tying the CIA, imported Indian prostitutes, and a poisoned apple to Abacha's death, calling such stories sensational and damaging to the historical record.

Amachree said he identified a crucial gap in Al-Mustapha's account, pointing to "the one-and-a-half-hour window after Gen. Useni's departure that provides the key to the mystery."

He said his motivation for writing was straightforward. "As a security professional who was in the thick of it, I feel compelled to set the record straight and provide the true narrative for posterity," he wrote.

Legit.ng has previously reported on revelations from the same memoir, including claims that Abacha believed he was invincible and had planned a transition to civilian presidency.

Obi: "Abacha more democratic than some NADECO leaders"

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has stirred fresh political controversy after accusing some former pro-democracy activists of abandoning the ideals they once defended.

He further noted that their conduct in power now compares unfavourably with that of late military ruler, Sani Abacha.

Source: Legit.ng