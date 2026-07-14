DJ Chicken's associate has rejected Omoyele Sowore's offer to provide legal representation, saying the TikToker's family has chosen a different approach

Porkiyor admitted that DJ Chicken was wrong to allegedly threaten Seyi Tinubu's life, insisting that the family is focused on pleading for mercy

His emotional appeal has added a new twist to the detention saga, with many Nigerians debating whether seeking forgiveness is a wiser option

The controversy surrounding detained TikTok personality DJ Chicken has taken a fresh turn after his associate and fellow content creator, Porkiyor, reacted to Omoyele Sowore's offer to provide legal assistance.

Sowore had earlier urged DJ Chicken's family to contact him, saying he was willing to take up the TikToker's case following his remand over alleged threats against Seyi Tinubu.

Omoyele Sowore offers to provide legal representation to DJ Chicken. Photos: DJ Chicken/Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Porkiyor made it clear that the family was not interested in pursuing a legal fight through Sowore.

According to him, DJ Chicken was wrong to allegedly threaten another person's life and should take responsibility for his actions.

Instead of seeking legal representation, Porkiyor said the family's priority is appealing directly to Seyi Tinubu for mercy.

"We are begging Seyi Tinubu to release him, not looking for a case," he said.

DJ Chicken remains in custody after being arraigned over allegations bordering on threats and offensive online publications.

Watch the X video of Porkiyor speaking on DJ Chicken's detention

Reactions trail DJ Porkiyor's video on DJ Chicken

Legit.ng compiled comments of social media users below:

@CitySkyBluees stated:

"Ena many wey stpd for this comment section, back to porkiyor. I don’t expect better , na rubbish wey dey him head he just dey use pour spit"

@oyepoyin shared:

"OLODO uprising just plenty for country mumu people so you think Watin Dj chicken do never reach case Abi go and release him uprising OLODO indeed"

DJ Chicken remains in custody after being arraigned over allegations bordering on threats against Seyi Tinubu. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

VDM defends DJ Chicken over imprisonment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had defended arrested content creator, DJ Chicken, saying authorities wasted their time arresting him over the threat.

The activist acknowledged that DJ Chicken's comments about taking the president's son's life were criminal, but insisted the creator posed no real danger.

He told the people who got DJ Chicken arrested that they were wasting their time.

Source: Legit.ng