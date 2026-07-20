Fuji music icon Pasuma has urged his fans to stop using his name and brand to attack or disrespect other artistes online

The singer reminded supporters that music is a matter of personal choice and that loyalty to an artist should not become an excuse for insults

Pasuma also called on fans to protect the values of the Fuji culture by promoting maturity, respect, and unity within the music industry

Fuji music icon Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has appealed to his fans across the world to stop using his name or brand to drag fellow artistes on social media.

The ‘Oganla’ crooner made the appeal in a video shared on Facebook, where he urged music lovers to support their favourite artistes without turning their loyalty into online hostility.

Pasuma has urged his fans to stop using his name and brand to attack or disrespect other artistes online. Photo: Pasuma.

Source: Instagram

“Please do not use my name or my brand to drag or disrespect any artist. Music is about choice. Love who you love. Support who you support,” Pasuma said.

The veteran singer stressed that fans are free to identify with any artist of their choice, but should avoid insults and unnecessary online confrontations.

He urged his supporters to remain loyal while also respecting other music lovers.

“Be loyal, be mature, and let us uphold the values and ethics that we stand for,” he added.

Pasuma’s message comes amid growing fan wars on social media between supporters of different music camps.

The singer reminded his fans that music should unite people rather than create division.

“Everyone has their choice of music. Everyone has their fans. Let’s stay loyal, let’s stay mature, and let’s stay true to the ethics of our culture. Music unites us. Let’s keep it that way,” he concluded.

Watch the X video of Pasuma warning his fans here:

Reactions trail Pasuma warning to fans

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MichaelOlaoye27 stated:

"It’s has been like that for long enough even you too always mention of you the baba gbogbo won, and you benefited a lot in that issue of dragging others colleagues in music industry. When is good now you let them know, I wish others can come out this way. Agbero people dragging"

@parodymil wrote:

"This is a bit late but at least thank you for coming out oga nla. This was the exact reason why Seun Kuti was dragging FC for, saying Big Wiz should have warned his supporters to stop mentioning baba Fela’s PFC have been doing this for more than 20 years."

Pasuma calls on fans to protect the values of the Fuji culture by promoting maturity, respect, and unity within the music industry. Photo: Pasuma.

Source: Instagram

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Legit.ng previously reported how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans. In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng