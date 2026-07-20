Gunmen ambushed a group of herders grazing cattle near Tanjol community in Riyom LGA of Plateau State on Sunday, July 19, 2026

MACBAN identified the three deceased herders by name and accused the Berom ethnic group of carrying out the attack

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association denied the allegation, claiming the victims were attackers repelled by local vigilantes

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Riyom LGA, Plateau State - Three herders were killed and two others wounded after gunmen opened fire on a group grazing cattle near the Tanjol community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A youth leader in Mahanga, Abdullahi Ibrahim Yusuf, identified the three who died as Abdurrazak Abdullahi, 22; Husaini Idris, 23; and Yusuf Tukur, 19.

Tensions rise as three herders are gunned down in Plateau. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

Yusuf said the two survivors are Ayuba Adam and Sadi Adamu.

He added that one of the herders' cattle was also killed in the attack, while another sustained injuries.

As reported by Daily Trust, Yusuf confirmed the attack took place around 2 p.m on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

MACBAN condemns attack on herdsmen

The Plateau State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, publicly condemned the attack.

Babayo called the attack an unprovoked killing.

"MACBAN expresses its profound sorrow and strongly condemns the tragic killing of three Fulani herders in an incident reported to have occurred around Tanjol in Jol Ward of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m."

"According to information available to MACBAN, the victims were reportedly grazing their cattle when they came under attack."

MACBAN attributed the violence to members of the Berom ethnic group.

Despite this accusation, Babayo urged herders to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

He also called on security forces to identify and prosecute those responsible.

Berom group rejects MACBAN's allegation

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), led by Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, rejected MACBAN's account entirely.

The BYM Publicity Secretary Rwang Tengwong, described the allegation as propaganda and "a calculated attempt to distort the truth."

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

According to Tengwong, the individuals described as victims were actually part of an armed group that invaded the Jol community and were neutralised after local vigilantes resisted the attack.

He further alleged that the assault on Jol left one Thomas Damang, 48, dead and three other community members injured.

Gunmen kill three herders as MACBAN and Berom clash over narrative in Plateau State.

Source: Original

Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah chairman, one other

Recall that gunmen killed the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) chairman, Ardo Muhammad, and his companion in Benue State.

The tragic incident sparked tension among residents in Otukpo and neighbouring communities in Benue State.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said the state command has launched an investigation into the ambush attack.

Herdsmen kill 16 in Benue fresh attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected armed herders stormed Nobi community in Otukpo LGA, Benue State, killing at least 16 residents in an early morning attack.

Angry youths and women took to the streets of Otukpo, blocking the Enugu–Otukpo and Makurdi–Otukpo roads to protest the killings.

Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the attack as a barbaric assault and directed all security agencies to intensify surveillance across affected communities.

Source: Legit.ng