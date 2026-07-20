The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has outlined the specific situations in which Green Card holders are required to apply for a replacement

Lawful permanent residents face up to 10 different conditions that could trigger the need for a new card, including expiry and name changes

Both lawful and conditional permanent residents can begin the replacement process by filing Form I-90 online or by post

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released a clear breakdown of when Green Card holders are required to seek a replacement card, covering both lawful permanent residents and conditional permanent residents.

For those holding full lawful permanent resident status, USCIS has listed up to 10 situations that make replacing a Green Card compulsory.

US explains conditions that requires replacement of Green Card, lists steps. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Why should you replace a US Green Card?

The most straightforward triggers include a card that has already expired or is set to expire within the next six months, as well as cards that have been lost, stolen, physically damaged, or destroyed.

Age is also a factor. Residents who received their card before turning 14 are required to apply for a new one upon reaching that birthday, unless the card itself expires before the age of 16. Changes in residency arrangements, such as a commuter transitioning to full US residency or vice versa, also require a replacement.

Other qualifying conditions include a change in immigration status that was converted automatically to permanent residence, holding an outdated version of the alien registration card such as Form AR-3, Form AR-103, or Form I-151, and cards that contain incorrect information.

Legal name changes or other updated biographical details since the last card was issued also necessitate a new application, as does never having received a card that USCIS previously issued.

Rules for Conditional Permanent Residents

Conditional permanent residents operate under a narrower set of rules. Their obligation to replace a card is limited to four scenarios: the card was lost, stolen, mutilated, or destroyed; the information on the card is incorrect; the cardholder has legally changed their name or biographical details; or the card was never actually received despite being issued.

How to Apply for US Green Card Replacement

In both cases, the application process begins with filing Form I-90, the Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card. USCIS accepts submissions both online and by mail.

Online applicants can use a computer, phone, or tablet to complete the process, track when their application is received, follow updates on their case, and communicate directly with the agency.

Once an application is approved, USCIS will mail the new Green Card to the applicant.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng