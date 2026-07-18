Bishop David Oyedepo landed in Warri for the dedication of The Master's Place International Church's new auditorium on July 17 2026

A clip from the arrival showed Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo reaching out to greet Oyedepo, but the elderly cleric appeared to move past him

The moment quickly caught attention online, with fans and followers debating whether Oyedepo intentionally ignored Fatoyinbo

A brief moment caught on camera during Bishop David Oyedepo's arrival in Warri has sent the internet into a frenzy, with viewers dissecting every second of the clip for clues about what really happened between two of Nigeria's most prominent church leaders.

The video, posted on July 17, 2026, captured Oyedepo stepping off a private jet in Warri, Delta State, for the dedication of Dreamland, the new auditorium of The Master's Place International Church, Masters City.

Reactions trail moment between Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Fatoyinbo in Warri. Photo credit@bdavidooyedepoministries/@biodunfatoyinbo

Source: Instagram

The church is led by Pastor Korede Komaiya, who knelt to welcome the elderly bishop as he descended from the aircraft.

Moment between Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Fatoyinbo

Also present at the landing was Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who stretched out his hand to greet Oyedepo.

The bishop, however, appeared to turn his attention toward other people around him, leaving Fatoyinbo's outstretched hand unmet. Pastor Femi Philips was also among those who received the senior cleric.

Bishop Oyedepo visist Warri for church dedication, fans react. Photo credit@davidoyedpeopminiteries

Source: Instagram

It is worth noting that the act does not appear deliberate. Oyedepo was visibly occupied greeting others in the reception party, and may simply not have noticed Fatoyinbo's extended hand amid the bustle of the welcome.

Still, that did not stop the clip from going viral, with many viewers doing frame-by-frame readings of the exchange.

Here is the Instagram video of the moment Bishop Oyedepo arrived in Warri:

What fans are saying

The reactions online have ranged from amused to analytical, with commenters quick to weigh in on what they saw.

@adeluebei shared:

"Did he just shun Pastor Fatoyibo now?"

@unklechuks_ wrote:

"Likeee, not me screaming you're meant to be on this side."

@phoebe_toluwani offered a different take:

"He probably hadn't gotten a good shot of the pastors yet "

@unklechuks_ added:

"He missed a lot of shots, and so many stories was missed too"

@precious_ever_blessed chose to focus on celebrating the bishop instead:

"Papa! Thank you for being a father to so many in this generation. Your love, wisdom, guidance, and sacrifices have touched countless lives. We are grateful for your unwavering support and the legacy you continue to build. May God bless you with good health, long life, strength, and abundant joy. Thank you for all you do."

@habi_habiee reacted:

"Hallelujah "

@ephraimonuoha wrote:

"We give him praise"

Moment between Bishop Oyedepo and Jimmy Odukoya

Legit.ng had reported that a video capturing the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many social media users.

The clip was recorded during Pastor Yemi Davids' 50th birthday celebration, which was attended by several prominent Christian leaders.

As videos from the event continue to circulate online, one particular moment involving Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Odukoya has sparked conversations, with many viewers sharing their opinions and interpretations of the interaction between the senior cleric and the younger pastor.

Source: Legit.ng