TCN announces two-day electricity outage in six northern states for critical maintenance work

Affected states include Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba during upgrades

Residents urged to prepare for disruptions as power will be restored post-maintenance

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that residents across six northern states will experience a two-day electricity outage as the company carries out critical maintenance work on its transmission network.

The planned blackout comes shortly after a similar power interruption in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with thousands of households and businesses expected to be affected over the weekend.

TCN alerts six states to a 48-hour power outage and lists affected areas. Credit: TCN

Source: Twitter

States and areas affected

According to a statement issued on Saturday, July 18, 2026, by TCN's General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the outage will affect parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

The affected locations include:

Bauchi

Gombe

Damaturu (Yobe)

Maiduguri (Borno)

Yola (Adamawa)

Jalingo (Taraba)

Residents in these cities and surrounding communities have been advised to prepare for temporary disruptions to electricity supply while the maintenance exercise is underway.

Reason for the planned blackout

TCN explained that the outage is necessary to enable the installation of an Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) on the 330kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe single-circuit transmission line at the Bauchi 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

The company described the project as part of efforts to strengthen the national transmission infrastructure and improve the reliability of electricity supply across the region.

Because of the maintenance work, the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) and the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) will temporarily be unable to receive bulk electricity from TCN for distribution to customers.

Power to be restored after maintenance

TCN assured residents that electricity supply would be restored immediately after the installation work is completed.

The statement read:

"As a result, Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) will be unable to off-take electricity for onward delivery to customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Damaturu, Maiduguri, Yola, Jalingo, and their environs.

"Please note that bulk power supply will be restored immediately after the exercise."

The company appealed to affected customers for understanding, noting that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to improve the performance and reliability of the transmission network.

Six Nigerian states to experience a 48-hour power outage. Credit: TCN

Source: Facebook

The announcement means residents and businesses across the affected states should make alternative power arrangements ahead of the scheduled maintenance, particularly those that rely heavily on uninterrupted electricity for commercial and essential services.

Millions face electricity disruption

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents and businesses in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Yobe states will experience a temporary power outage on Sunday as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carries out scheduled maintenance aimed at improving electricity transmission across the region.

The company announced the planned disruption in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, explaining that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the national grid.

The outage will also extend to Gazaoua in neighbouring Niger Republic, which receives electricity through Nigeria's transmission network.

Source: Legit.ng