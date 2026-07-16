A woman named Queen, also known as Omojo, confirmed she worked as a salesgirl under Odogwu Asaba before leaving in April

Queen said the allegations did not surprise her, citing what she described as her knowledge of his character

She insisted she played no role in the scandal, but said the victim's death was what would make people believe the accusations

A woman who claims to have worked closely with embattled social media figure Odogwu Asaba has stepped forward to share her perspective on the sexual assault allegations currently surrounding him.

Different videos about the embattled content creator have been trending since he was accused of allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old lady.

Odogwu Asaba's alleged ex-sales girl breaks silence amid sexual assault allegations against him. Photo credit@odogwuasaba/@orodoman

Source: Instagram

The woman, who identified herself as Queen but said she is widely known as Omojo, revealed in a video shared on Instagram that she served as a salesgirl under Odogwu Asaba and left his employment in April. She shared a video of the two of them working together as proof to back up her claim.

Queen was clear from the outset that she had no involvement in the unfolding situation.

"I don't have a hand in what is happening to him now,"

She stated firmly, distancing herself from the controversy.

Queen shares more about Odogwu Asaba

While acknowledging that she had seen the news about the allegations, Queen said her reaction was different from that of most people.

Rather than being taken aback, she said the reports aligned with what she already knew about Odogwu's character.

"I saw it, but e no shock me like e shock yo people because I know the kind of person he is," she said in the video.

Odogwu Asaba's continues trending amid sexual assault allegation against him. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

Queen also addressed the pressure she felt from people expecting her to publicly speak out. She made it clear that she had now said her piece and did not intend to say more.

In perhaps the most striking part of her statement, Queen suggested that the victim's death is what would finally convince sceptics of the truth of the allegations.

"If to say that girl never kpia, una no go believe her," she said, implying the public had been unwilling to take the complainant seriously while she was alive.

Here is the Instagram video of Odogwu Asaba's ex-staff speaking about him below:

The sexual assault allegations against Odogwu Asaba had been circulating online before Queen's video added a new dimension, with her firsthand account drawing significant attention, given her former proximity to him.

Taye Arimoro accuses Peggy Ovire of assault

Legit.ng had reported that actor Taye Arimoro made a video accusing Peggy Ovire and her crew members of assaulting him while working on her set.

In the clip, he shared evidence of his bleeding mouth, while Peggy responded to his call-out.

She also shared evidence showing how Taye allegedly assaulted her driver and narrated what happened.

Source: Legit.ng