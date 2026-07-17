A recent interview video of Favour Agbro, a 20-year-old Delta State lady, has resurfaced online following her tragic death

In the clip recorded at Asaba mall in April 2026, Favour revealed she has never been sexually active and was looking for a man willing to wait until marriage

The video went viral following reports that Favour took her own life after being allegedly sexually assaulted by Odogwu Asaba

Favour Agbro, a young woman from Delta State, has become the subject of widespread grief and conversation online after an old street interview video of her resurfaced following her death, which was reportedly linked to a sexual assault.

The clip, originally recorded in April 2026 at an Asaba mall by content creator Itz Patorchizzy, shows Favour being asked a series of personal questions during a casual street interview.

Favour Agbro's interview has resurfaced online following her demise. Photo Credit: Odogwu Asaaba, Itz Patorchizzy

Source: Facebook

When asked whether she had a boyfriend, she calmly replied that she did not. The interviewer pressed further, and Favour confirmed, without hesitation, that she was pure at 20 years old, going on 21.

Favour Agbro on looking for a boyfriend

In the interview, Favour explained that while she was open to being in a relationship, she had specific expectations.

She said she wanted someone willing to wait and who would only be with her until marriage, not someone who would pressure or hurt her.

"It's not really easy," she told the interviewer, Itz Patorchizzy.

"But the boyfriend, it should be with someone that is ready to wait till marriage."

The video gained little attention when it was first posted, but the interviewer posted it online again after reports emerged that Favour had taken her own life following an alleged sexual assault involving a man known as Odogwu Asaba.

Her words in the interview and the circumstances of her death struck many viewers deeply and prompted an outpouring of reactions across social media.

Watch the original interview with Favour Agbro at Asaba mall:

Nigerians react to Favour Agbro's old interview

The resurfaced video drew hundreds of comments from Nigerians mourning Favour and reflecting on the events that led to her death.

@Abel Stanzeco said:

"Some men likes to challenge things. This interview exposed her most times, some things are meant to be private, Not public were human being with different mindset."

@Agomoh Blessing said:

"She's just everywhere at 20yrs na waooo."

@Jawonsi Gadgets said:

"Some men no just get spec 🤣."

@Richard Joe said:

"The content creating she wanted started for her after death. She could have exposed that man and still become popular."

@Bella Onyinyechi said:

"I observed say na lack of contentment and maybe as Odogwu don call her to come w wetin she expect no be wetin she see, if to say this guy did what he did and gave her plenty money we for no hearam oooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman claiming to be Odogwu Asaba's neighbour had shared things about his personal life that people don't know about.

Lady recounts her experience with Odogwo Asaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had provided screenshots of her chats with Odogwu Asaba as she recounted her experience with him, claiming she almost became a victim.

She shared her account in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 9:22 pm, days after the Delta State Police Command arrested Ogbonna over sexual assault allegations linked to a 20-year-old woman named Favour, from Warri, who took her own life.

In the video, the TikTok user explained that she reached out to Odogwu Asaba on May 31, 2025, initially through TikTok, after following his content for some time.

Source: Legit.ng