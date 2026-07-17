The UK government outlined different visa categories based on nationality, purpose of visit, duration of stay, and personal circumstances

Applicants must prepare valid travel documents, supporting evidence, and certified translations of any non-English materials before applying online

Decision timelines range from 3 to 12 weeks, with application windows opening as early as 3 months before travel or 6 months for student visas

The United Kingdom government has published guidance on the range of visas available to foreign nationals seeking to enter the country for purposes including study, employment, family reunification, or short-term visits, with the requirements varying based on the applicant's nationality, intended length of stay, and personal circumstances.

The guidance confirms that Irish citizens are exempt from the visa requirement entirely.

UK government issues visa guidance covering study, work, family, and short visits. Photo credit: ShabbanMahmood/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

For other nationalities, the UK offers an alternative pathway through an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which may be available depending on the applicant's country of origin and the nature of their trip, such as visiting or transiting through a British airport.

How to apply for a UK visa

Prospective applicants are directed to use an official online tool to determine which visa category applies to their situation. Once the appropriate visa type is identified, applicants are expected to gather all required supporting documents before submitting their application online, paying the applicable fee, and providing biometrics in the form of fingerprints and a photograph.

Processing times vary, with most decisions issued between three and 12 weeks after submission. Applicants are therefore advised to initiate their applications well in advance of any planned travel date.

The guidance sets out specific windows during which applications can be submitted. Visit visa applicants may apply up to three months before their intended travel date. Those applying for most work visas can submit their applications no earlier than three months before their employment start date. Student and Child Student visa applicants have a longer window, with applications accepted from six months before a course commences.

Documents and evidence required

Regardless of the visa category, all applicants are generally expected to hold a valid passport or recognised travel document at the time of application. Supporting evidence must be submitted alongside the application, and any document not written in English or Welsh must be accompanied by a certified translation.

Additional requirements may apply depending on the specific visa type and the applicant's individual circumstances. These can include a tuberculosis test result for nationals of certain countries or documentation demonstrating the applicant's English language proficiency.

The UK's official check-visa tool is available online and provides tailored guidance on what each applicant will need based on their specific situation.

Applicants use online check-visa tool to identify categories, submit documents, and provide biometrics. Photo credit: ShabbanaMahmoud/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UK's approved list of companies for work visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom's Home Office has expanded its official list of employers authorised to recruit overseas talent, with the total number of licensed sponsor organisations now standing at 142,459, according to the updated Register of Licensed Sponsors published on July 17, 2026.

The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes. A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa, and only organisations that have met the government's strict sponsorship criteria are permitted to appear on the list.

Source: Legit.ng