Official List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Mali Without a Visa in 2026
- The Embassy of the Republic of Mali has highlighted the list of countries whose citizens can enter the West African nation without a visa
- According to the official consular guidelines, Nigerians and citizens of some countries can enjoy visa-free entry into Mali
- Legit.ng had gathered a list of African countries that are also exempted from visa requirements
The Republic of Mali has outlined the list of countries whose citizens do not require a visa to enter its borders.
According to the official consular guidelines released by the Embassy of Mali, citizens from 20 African countries can gain entry into the country using only a valid passport or a national identity card.
This update is particularly significant for Nigerian traders, tourists, and professionals looking to explore opportunities in West Africa without the hassle of visa processing.
ECOWAS countries on visa-free entry to Mali
The official visa guidelines state that no visa is required for citizens of the following 20 African countries and regional blocs:
1. ECOWAS Member States
Citizens from all Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations can travel to Mali visa-free. This includes:
- Nigeria
- Ghana
- Senegal
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Liberia
- Sierra Leone
- Togo
- Benin
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Burkina Faso
- Niger
- Cape Verde
- Gambia
Non-ECOWAS countries allowed to enter Mali visa-free
2. Other exempted African countries
In addition to the West African bloc, Mali has bilateral agreements exempting citizens of several other African nations from visa requirements. These countries are:
- Cameroon
- Morocco
- Algeria
- Chad
- Mauritania
- Tunisia
European microstates Andorra and Monaco are also included in this visa-free privilege list.
For travellers holding passports from the exempted countries listed above, the entry process is highly simplified. Travellers are, however, advised to ensure they hold valid yellow fever vaccination cards and comply with standard health protocols before embarking on their journey
African countries allowed to enter Malawi visa-free
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Malawi released its updated immigration guidelines, specifying which international passport holders can enter the country without a visa.
A total of 18 African nations, including neighbouring Southern African states and select West African countries, were exempted from tourist visa requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng