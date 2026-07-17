The Embassy of the Republic of Mali has highlighted the list of countries whose citizens can enter the West African nation without a visa

According to the official consular guidelines, Nigerians and citizens of some countries can enjoy visa-free entry into Mali

Legit.ng had gathered a list of African countries that are also exempted from visa requirements

The Republic of Mali has outlined the list of countries whose citizens do not require a visa to enter its borders.

According to the official consular guidelines released by the Embassy of Mali, citizens from 20 African countries can gain entry into the country using only a valid passport or a national identity card.

The Republic of Mali mentions 20 African countries for visa-free entry. Photo credit: General Assimi Goïta

Source: UGC

This update is particularly significant for Nigerian traders, tourists, and professionals looking to explore opportunities in West Africa without the hassle of visa processing.

ECOWAS countries on visa-free entry to Mali

The official visa guidelines state that no visa is required for citizens of the following 20 African countries and regional blocs:

1. ECOWAS Member States

Citizens from all Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations can travel to Mali visa-free. This includes:

Nigeria

Ghana

Senegal

Côte d’Ivoire

Liberia

Sierra Leone

Togo

Benin

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Burkina Faso

Niger

Cape Verde

Gambia

Non-ECOWAS countries allowed to enter Mali visa-free

2. Other exempted African countries

In addition to the West African bloc, Mali has bilateral agreements exempting citizens of several other African nations from visa requirements. These countries are:

Cameroon

Morocco

Algeria

Chad

Mauritania

Tunisia

European microstates Andorra and Monaco are also included in this visa-free privilege list.

For travellers holding passports from the exempted countries listed above, the entry process is highly simplified. Travellers are, however, advised to ensure they hold valid yellow fever vaccination cards and comply with standard health protocols before embarking on their journey

African countries allowed to enter Malawi visa-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Malawi released its updated immigration guidelines, specifying which international passport holders can enter the country without a visa.

A total of 18 African nations, including neighbouring Southern African states and select West African countries, were exempted from tourist visa requirements.

Source: Legit.ng