UK Releases Approved List of Companies Ready To Sponsor Nigerians for Work Visa
- The UK has updated its Register of Licensed Sponsors, raising the total number of approved employer sponsors
- Newly listed organisations span healthcare, technology, hospitality, engineering, and retail, sectors where labour shortages remain significant
- Nigerians seeking UK relocation must secure a job offer from a listed sponsor and obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship before applying for a Skilled Worker visa
The United Kingdom's Home Office has expanded its official list of employers authorised to recruit overseas talent, with the total number of licensed sponsor organisations now standing at 142,459, according to the updated Register of Licensed Sponsors published on July 17, 2026.
The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.
A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa, and only organisations that have met the government's strict sponsorship criteria are permitted to appear on the list.
What the Expanded Register Means for Nigerians
The latest update broadens the pool of employers able to hire from abroad, with newly licensed organisations operating across care services, restaurants, information technology firms, construction, retail, manufacturing, educational institutions, religious bodies, and property management companies throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
For Nigerians considering relocation to the UK, the wider register translates to a greater number of potential employers legally permitted to back a visa application.
To be eligible, applicants must receive a confirmed job offer from a licensed sponsor on the register, obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship from that employer, work in a qualifying occupation, and satisfy the salary threshold and English language standards set by the Home Office.
Immigration professionals consistently advise prospective applicants to confirm an employer's presence on the official register before accepting any offer or paying recruitment fees, since only listed sponsors can lawfully issue the required documentation.
Some newly listed licensed sponsors and locations
Organisation
Town/City
ALT
Glasgow
Asian African Foods Ltd
London
BOLTWHIZ LIMITED
Dunfermline
Bossmans Retail Abergavenny Ltd
Abergavenny
BRANOS OXFORD LTD T/A LILO
Oxford
BRITANNIA BUSINESS CONSULTING LIMITED
London
Brooke Healthcare Ltd
Nottingham
BW Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Limited
Great Yarmouth
BZK PIZZAWORKS LTD
Eastwood
C. BECHSTEIN HALL LIMITED
London
CAKE GLORY LTD LTD
Hayes
CANTON ELEMENT LIMITED
London
CASA BAMBOO LTD T/A Pho Le Vietnamese Restaurant
Leicester
Charcoal Chicken Leeds Ltd
Leeds
CHENDHUR INFOTECH LTD
London
CHURCHVIEW CARE LTD
Staines-upon-Thames
CITY STORE PVT LTD
Farnborough
CORBY MUSLIM ASSOCIATION
Corby
COST CUTTER RUGBY LIMITED
Rugby
CREATIVE CARE HOME LIMITED
Halifax
Eleven Hillrise Investments Ltd T/A Chez Lindsay
Richmond
Everest Kitchen Ltd T/A Gurkha Swindon
Swindon
F-Secure (UK) Limited
Gerrards Cross
FAB DJ LTD
London
Fareni Lifecare Ltd
Essex
FAST TRACK CONSULTANCY LIMITED
London
Five Talents UK LTD
London
Fusion Flavours Newcastle Ltd
Newcastle
Fylde Private GP
Lancashire
GLOBAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT MCR LIMITED
Manchester
GLOW BEAUTY EMPORIUM LTD
Huddersfield
Gott and Robinson
Grange Over Sands
GUJJAR ALLIANCE LTD
Bathgate
HAH Hospitality Limited T/A Indian Affair Ancoats
Manchester
Hamilton Trader Ltd
Birmingham
HARI EXPRESS LIMITED T/A LIMEHOUSE NEWSAGENTS
London
HATTI LONDON LTD
London
Haven Care
Derby
Haverfordwest Central Mosque
Haverfordwest
HAWTHORN MANOR LIMITED T/A Hawthorn Manor Residential Home
Gillingham
HH KITCHENS LTD Trading as Caprinos Pizza Heywood
Heywood
Hilton Pharmacy Ltd T/A Hilton Pharmacy & Opticians
Hilton
Hotel Templeton Garden Limited
London
Ian Tappin T/A Lovat House Residential Care Home
Wokingham
IDAQ LIMITED
Sheffield
IGOROTASHI LTD
Whitstable
INDELIBLY RETAIL LTD
Windsor
Iqbal & Co Superstore
Cupar
ITVIB LIMITED
Reading
JAGGI GARDERNER LTD
Hounslow
Jess Flowers Limited
Middlesex
Jideoni Ltd
London
JJ PROPERTY REPAIRS LTD
Ilford
Joyce Care Support Ltd
Milton Keynes
KHYBER BAKERY
Oldham
KINGS BALTI
Durham
KK9RECRUITMENT LTD
Luton
KLD IMPORTS LIMITED
Preston
Krystal Ventures Limited
Gillingham
LAXPERMIT LIMITED T/A Indian Times
Stonehouse
LEAPFROG A.I. LTD
London
Lemas Real Estate UK Ltd
England
Letchworth Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Centre Ltd
Stevenage
The complete register of 142,459 licensed sponsor organisations is available through the UK Home Office and is updated regularly to reflect newly approved employers and changes to sponsorship licences.
US introduces new visa rules for Nigerians travelling to study, work and other purposes
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government introduced new visa restrictions for Nigerian citizens, reducing the validity of most non-immigrant visas to a single entry with a three-month validity period as part of its revised reciprocal visa policy.
The new policy affects several visa categories, including B1/B2 business and tourist visas, F and M student visas, and J exchange visitor visas.
The US government said visas issued before the policy took effect will remain valid under their original terms
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.