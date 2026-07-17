The UK has updated its Register of Licensed Sponsors, raising the total number of approved employer sponsors

Newly listed organisations span healthcare, technology, hospitality, engineering, and retail, sectors where labour shortages remain significant

Nigerians seeking UK relocation must secure a job offer from a listed sponsor and obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship before applying for a Skilled Worker visa

The United Kingdom's Home Office has expanded its official list of employers authorised to recruit overseas talent, with the total number of licensed sponsor organisations now standing at 142,459, according to the updated Register of Licensed Sponsors published on July 17, 2026.

The UK has expanded its list of licensed sponsors, opening fresh employment opportunities Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa, and only organisations that have met the government's strict sponsorship criteria are permitted to appear on the list.

What the Expanded Register Means for Nigerians

The latest update broadens the pool of employers able to hire from abroad, with newly licensed organisations operating across care services, restaurants, information technology firms, construction, retail, manufacturing, educational institutions, religious bodies, and property management companies throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

For Nigerians considering relocation to the UK, the wider register translates to a greater number of potential employers legally permitted to back a visa application.

To be eligible, applicants must receive a confirmed job offer from a licensed sponsor on the register, obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship from that employer, work in a qualifying occupation, and satisfy the salary threshold and English language standards set by the Home Office.

Immigration professionals consistently advise prospective applicants to confirm an employer's presence on the official register before accepting any offer or paying recruitment fees, since only listed sponsors can lawfully issue the required documentation.

UK employers across multiple industries are expanding overseas recruitment pHOTO: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Some newly listed licensed sponsors and locations

Organisation Town/City ALT Glasgow Asian African Foods Ltd London BOLTWHIZ LIMITED Dunfermline Bossmans Retail Abergavenny Ltd Abergavenny BRANOS OXFORD LTD T/A LILO Oxford BRITANNIA BUSINESS CONSULTING LIMITED London Brooke Healthcare Ltd Nottingham BW Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Limited Great Yarmouth BZK PIZZAWORKS LTD Eastwood C. BECHSTEIN HALL LIMITED London CAKE GLORY LTD LTD Hayes CANTON ELEMENT LIMITED London CASA BAMBOO LTD T/A Pho Le Vietnamese Restaurant Leicester Charcoal Chicken Leeds Ltd Leeds CHENDHUR INFOTECH LTD London CHURCHVIEW CARE LTD Staines-upon-Thames CITY STORE PVT LTD Farnborough CORBY MUSLIM ASSOCIATION Corby COST CUTTER RUGBY LIMITED Rugby CREATIVE CARE HOME LIMITED Halifax Eleven Hillrise Investments Ltd T/A Chez Lindsay Richmond Everest Kitchen Ltd T/A Gurkha Swindon Swindon F-Secure (UK) Limited Gerrards Cross FAB DJ LTD London Fareni Lifecare Ltd Essex FAST TRACK CONSULTANCY LIMITED London Five Talents UK LTD London Fusion Flavours Newcastle Ltd Newcastle Fylde Private GP Lancashire GLOBAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT MCR LIMITED Manchester GLOW BEAUTY EMPORIUM LTD Huddersfield Gott and Robinson Grange Over Sands GUJJAR ALLIANCE LTD Bathgate HAH Hospitality Limited T/A Indian Affair Ancoats Manchester Hamilton Trader Ltd Birmingham HARI EXPRESS LIMITED T/A LIMEHOUSE NEWSAGENTS London HATTI LONDON LTD London Haven Care Derby Haverfordwest Central Mosque Haverfordwest HAWTHORN MANOR LIMITED T/A Hawthorn Manor Residential Home Gillingham HH KITCHENS LTD Trading as Caprinos Pizza Heywood Heywood Hilton Pharmacy Ltd T/A Hilton Pharmacy & Opticians Hilton Hotel Templeton Garden Limited London Ian Tappin T/A Lovat House Residential Care Home Wokingham IDAQ LIMITED Sheffield IGOROTASHI LTD Whitstable INDELIBLY RETAIL LTD Windsor Iqbal & Co Superstore Cupar ITVIB LIMITED Reading JAGGI GARDERNER LTD Hounslow Jess Flowers Limited Middlesex Jideoni Ltd London JJ PROPERTY REPAIRS LTD Ilford Joyce Care Support Ltd Milton Keynes KHYBER BAKERY Oldham KINGS BALTI Durham KK9RECRUITMENT LTD Luton KLD IMPORTS LIMITED Preston Krystal Ventures Limited Gillingham LAXPERMIT LIMITED T/A Indian Times Stonehouse LEAPFROG A.I. LTD London Lemas Real Estate UK Ltd England Letchworth Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Centre Ltd Stevenage

The complete register of 142,459 licensed sponsor organisations is available through the UK Home Office and is updated regularly to reflect newly approved employers and changes to sponsorship licences.

US introduces new visa rules for Nigerians travelling to study, work and other purposes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government introduced new visa restrictions for Nigerian citizens, reducing the validity of most non-immigrant visas to a single entry with a three-month validity period as part of its revised reciprocal visa policy.

The new policy affects several visa categories, including B1/B2 business and tourist visas, F and M student visas, and J exchange visitor visas.

The US government said visas issued before the policy took effect will remain valid under their original terms

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng