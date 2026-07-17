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UK Releases Approved List of Companies Ready To Sponsor Nigerians for Work Visa
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UK Releases Approved List of Companies Ready To Sponsor Nigerians for Work Visa

by  Dave Ibemere reviewed by  James Ojo
4 min read
  • The UK has updated its Register of Licensed Sponsors, raising the total number of approved employer sponsors
  • Newly listed organisations span healthcare, technology, hospitality, engineering, and retail, sectors where labour shortages remain significant
  • Nigerians seeking UK relocation must secure a job offer from a listed sponsor and obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship before applying for a Skilled Worker visa

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The United Kingdom's Home Office has expanded its official list of employers authorised to recruit overseas talent, with the total number of licensed sponsor organisations now standing at 142,459, according to the updated Register of Licensed Sponsors published on July 17, 2026.

UK approves 142,459 companies to sponsor foreign workers
The UK has expanded its list of licensed sponsors, opening fresh employment opportunities Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa, and only organisations that have met the government's strict sponsorship criteria are permitted to appear on the list.

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What the Expanded Register Means for Nigerians

The latest update broadens the pool of employers able to hire from abroad, with newly licensed organisations operating across care services, restaurants, information technology firms, construction, retail, manufacturing, educational institutions, religious bodies, and property management companies throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

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For Nigerians considering relocation to the UK, the wider register translates to a greater number of potential employers legally permitted to back a visa application.

To be eligible, applicants must receive a confirmed job offer from a licensed sponsor on the register, obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship from that employer, work in a qualifying occupation, and satisfy the salary threshold and English language standards set by the Home Office.

Immigration professionals consistently advise prospective applicants to confirm an employer's presence on the official register before accepting any offer or paying recruitment fees, since only listed sponsors can lawfully issue the required documentation.

he UK's latest sponsor register includes new care homes, restaurants, technology firms and retailers recruiting foreign professionals.
UK employers across multiple industries are expanding overseas recruitment pHOTO: nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

Some newly listed licensed sponsors and locations

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Organisation

Town/City

ALT

Glasgow

Asian African Foods Ltd

London

BOLTWHIZ LIMITED

Dunfermline

Bossmans Retail Abergavenny Ltd

Abergavenny

BRANOS OXFORD LTD T/A LILO

Oxford

BRITANNIA BUSINESS CONSULTING LIMITED

London

Brooke Healthcare Ltd

Nottingham

BW Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Limited

Great Yarmouth

BZK PIZZAWORKS LTD

Eastwood

C. BECHSTEIN HALL LIMITED

London

CAKE GLORY LTD LTD

Hayes

CANTON ELEMENT LIMITED

London

CASA BAMBOO LTD T/A Pho Le Vietnamese Restaurant

Leicester

Charcoal Chicken Leeds Ltd

Leeds

CHENDHUR INFOTECH LTD

London

CHURCHVIEW CARE LTD

Staines-upon-Thames

CITY STORE PVT LTD

Farnborough

CORBY MUSLIM ASSOCIATION

Corby

COST CUTTER RUGBY LIMITED

Rugby

CREATIVE CARE HOME LIMITED

Halifax

Eleven Hillrise Investments Ltd T/A Chez Lindsay

Richmond

Everest Kitchen Ltd T/A Gurkha Swindon

Swindon

F-Secure (UK) Limited

Gerrards Cross

FAB DJ LTD

London

Fareni Lifecare Ltd

Essex

FAST TRACK CONSULTANCY LIMITED

London

Five Talents UK LTD

London

Fusion Flavours Newcastle Ltd

Newcastle

Fylde Private GP

Lancashire

GLOBAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT MCR LIMITED

Manchester

GLOW BEAUTY EMPORIUM LTD

Huddersfield

Gott and Robinson

Grange Over Sands

GUJJAR ALLIANCE LTD

Bathgate

HAH Hospitality Limited T/A Indian Affair Ancoats

Manchester

Hamilton Trader Ltd

Birmingham

HARI EXPRESS LIMITED T/A LIMEHOUSE NEWSAGENTS

London

HATTI LONDON LTD

London

Haven Care

Derby

Haverfordwest Central Mosque

Haverfordwest

HAWTHORN MANOR LIMITED T/A Hawthorn Manor Residential Home

Gillingham

HH KITCHENS LTD Trading as Caprinos Pizza Heywood

Heywood

Hilton Pharmacy Ltd T/A Hilton Pharmacy & Opticians

Hilton

Hotel Templeton Garden Limited

London

Ian Tappin T/A Lovat House Residential Care Home

Wokingham

IDAQ LIMITED

Sheffield

IGOROTASHI LTD

Whitstable

INDELIBLY RETAIL LTD

Windsor

Iqbal & Co Superstore

Cupar

ITVIB LIMITED

Reading

JAGGI GARDERNER LTD

Hounslow

Jess Flowers Limited

Middlesex

Jideoni Ltd

London

JJ PROPERTY REPAIRS LTD

Ilford

Joyce Care Support Ltd

Milton Keynes

KHYBER BAKERY

Oldham

KINGS BALTI

Durham

KK9RECRUITMENT LTD

Luton

KLD IMPORTS LIMITED

Preston

Krystal Ventures Limited

Gillingham

LAXPERMIT LIMITED T/A Indian Times

Stonehouse

LEAPFROG A.I. LTD

London

Lemas Real Estate UK Ltd

England

Letchworth Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Centre Ltd

Stevenage

The complete register of 142,459 licensed sponsor organisations is available through the UK Home Office and is updated regularly to reflect newly approved employers and changes to sponsorship licences.

US introduces new visa rules for Nigerians travelling to study, work and other purposes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government introduced new visa restrictions for Nigerian citizens, reducing the validity of most non-immigrant visas to a single entry with a three-month validity period as part of its revised reciprocal visa policy.

The new policy affects several visa categories, including B1/B2 business and tourist visas, F and M student visas, and J exchange visitor visas.

The US government said visas issued before the policy took effect will remain valid under their original terms

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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