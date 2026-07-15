Videos from VeryDarkMan's visit to the ancient palace of the Oluwo of Iwo have emerged on social media

The highlight was the moment the social media critic prostrated as the traditional ruler walked into the palace

VDM's display and the way he was received at the palace have stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers

Prominent Nigerian social media personality and critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), paid a visit to the palace of Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo and Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

According to footage circulating on social media, VDM arrived at the palace accompanied by coordinators of his Ratel movement supporters from the Southwest region.

VeryDarkMan meets Yoruba traditional ruler Oluwo of Iwo land. Credit: verydarkblackman/oluwoofiwoland

Source: Instagram

The highlight from the palace visit was the moment VDM was seen prostrating in line with Yoruba cultural tradition as a mark of respect to the traditional ruler.

The Oluwo, dressed in full traditional regalia, interacted warmly with the online personality as onlookers recorded the moment.

This high-profile engagement between the influential online personality and the traditional ruler has sparked reactions across Nigerian social media platforms. Details about the full discussion or outcomes of the meeting have not yet been publicly disclosed.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan defended Femi Gbajabiamila against the widely discussed ₦400 million bribery allegation.

VeryDarkMan spotted at the palace of Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun state. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the Oluwo had extended an invitation to VDM.

The video showing the moment VeryDarkMan prostrated before the Oluwo of Iwo is below:

Another video of VeryDarkMan at Oluwo of Iwo's palace is below:

Video showing the moment the critic arrived at the ancient palace is below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan visits Oluwo's palace

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

olokun_prophetess commented:

"The living ancestors meet with kabiesi diety meet diety long live my presido, may the gods and goddess of osun state protect you for us iseee iseee."

agwai_paulinious said:

"Dem say pikin wey wash him hand clean go dine/Eat with Elders."

i_am_onyinye commented:

"Nah ratels get internet today."

papa456455 said:

"VDM said if you wash your hands clean you will eat with the elders on a golden table."

dbaddo2funny said:

"Body just dy sweet me like mad."

VeryDarkMan sets condition for Mr Jollof

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.

Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

Source: Legit.ng