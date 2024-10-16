The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos has launched 3,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) commercial tricycles

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Chapter, has launched a significant initiative aimed at reducing transport costs for residents by unveiling 3,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) commercial tricycles valued at N10.2 billion.

The unveiling took place on Wednesday, October 16, in Lagos, led by Alhaji Azeez Abiola, a prominent NURTW chieftain.

During the launch, Abiola, who serves as the Zonal Chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria under NURTW, emphasized the initiative's potential to alleviate transportation challenges faced by Lagos residents, The Punch reported.

He stated,

“Over 3,000 CNG tricycles have been deployed to the state to ease the cost of transportation among the residents and, at the same time, reduce economic hardship.”

Abiola expressed optimism about the project’s impact on daily commuting costs.

He noted:

“As we launch this initiative today, residents will begin to experience a reduction in the cost of transportation within their locality.

"This development will reduce the cost of living among our people drastically,”

NURTW says CNG-powered tricycles will save cost

According to Abiola, the operational costs for tricyclists will see a remarkable decrease with the shift to CNG, Vanguard reported.

He explained:

“It costs a tricyclist N15,000 for fuel to operate daily, while CNG operation will cost between N2,500 and N3,000 for daily operations.

"This switch is expected to ease financial burdens on both operators and passengers."

The initiative is also poised to create over 5,000 new jobs for operators and technicians specializing in CNG conversions.

Abiola remarked,

“With this development, we are going to engage hundreds of our members, fix them in the system, and monitor their operations from excessive charges.”

While celebrating this major advancement, Abiola highlighted the pressing need for more CNG refilling stations in Lagos to support the newly deployed tricycles.

He urged the government to facilitate the establishment of additional CNG stations closer to the operators' localities, stating,

“We also want the government to lift the ban on tricycles on the routes linked to the CNG filling station to make refilling easier.”

