Everyone already knows that Diamond Platnum supplies the missing 'E' in his name by being 'Extra'

The East African music star’s arrival at his friend Juma Jux’s wedding finale in Tanzania has been trending

Social media users have asked questions about his outfit, particularly his decision to pair it with a veil

Diamond Platnumz, the East African music star who gave us a show during JP2025 Nigerian traditional wedding, is back on the trends table.

Naseeb Abdul Juma, widely known by his stage name Diamond, was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his friend and fellow music star, Juma Jux.

It is no news that Diamond loves to make an entrance and brings all the class and pizzazz along with him.

Nigerians slam Diamond Platimumz over outfit to JP2025. Credit: @diamondplatimuz

Source: Instagram

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond may have killed his look, many asked why he had to look so extra by using a veil and practically mimicking what should be worn only by the bride.

Some even joked about him being the "groom-bride," while others called him other unflattering names.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Tanzanian music star Naseeb Abdul Juma, widely known as Diamond Platnumz, showed Nigerians how to party

A video of him showering Iyabo Ojo with 100-dollar bills at her daughter Priscilla’s white wedding after-party trended online

His kind gesture towards the actress warmed the hearts of Nigerians, who had much to say about the scene

Fans share thoughts on Dimaond Platinumz's outfit

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ussymay4 said:

"Wahala, is he the bride?"

@tildajohn2.0 said:

"Outfit is giving Groom bride."

@thesandypreneur said:

"My son just said " is he a bride? Why does he have a veil on his head?"

@nengiscollection said:

"Pride wan wound am."

@thesandypreneur said:

@hrh_kingdiamond said:

"I love their friendship and love. Asake couldn’t even attend Yemolee wedding even though Yemolee single handedly gave him is breakthrough with baddo."

@m4_4x_osula said:

"Someone Said spiritual husband just arrived 😂😂😂😂."

@alexandratessy said:

"Who’s the tall guy in brown fur? 😍😍 tazanians with the clean hair."

@prayerful_chizibel said:

"Pretty bride😍."

@mercy__m.d said:

"Spiritual husband just arrived 😂."

@2025_a_year_of_progress said:

"Make this marriage better last oo, una no go disturb our timeline for a month plus make una no come last oooo."

@hameedahadayi said:

"Our drama guy😂😂😂Diamond too funny abeg🤣😂."

@ijay_sucre said:

"Pride wan wound that werey wey wear fur coat for inside this heat."

@bkny_belicious said:

"Very annoying walking steps😂 his shoulder needs to come down small, the pride is too much😂😂."

@queenvictoria135 said:

"Na him be the bride?😂😂😂😂Wetin he hang for head."

@mrpizzle03 said:

"Lol something Abt his hommie just screams "forcing it."

Clip of Priscy's bestie Enioluwa in hot tears trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings in the history of social media.

The emotional moment when she walked down the aisle got many teary, including her best friend, Enioluwa, who could not help but burst into tears.

However, the epic moment has also become a topic of conversation on social media as men react to his relationship with the bride.

