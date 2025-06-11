Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s recent marriage to Zuchu has drawn a reaction from his ex-wife, Zari Hassan

The Young, Famous and African reality star shared her thoughts about Diamond finally getting married to Zuchu

Zari’s words in the viral video drew the attention of many netizens and they dropped their hot takes on the matter

Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has reacted to her ex-husband, Diamond Platnumz’s recent marriage to his partner, Zuchu.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Diamond Platnumz, with real name Naseeb Abdul Juma, got married to his girlfriend, Zuchu, at a private ceremony in June 2025, and the news drew a series of excited reactions from netizens.

Netizens speak as Zari reacts to Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu's marriage. Photos: @zarithebosslady, @diamondplatnumz

Source: Instagram

However, many people anticipated what his ex-wife and mother to some of his kids, Zari Hassan, would say about the union. Thankfully, they didn’t have to wait for long as the Ugandan socialite and Young, Famous and African star shared her thoughts in a recent interview with Ayo TV.

During the interview, Zari wished Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu luck. She also spoke about their good relationship as co-parents to their children.

Zuchu should be girlfriend of the year - Zari

However, Zari also shared her thoughts about Diamond’s new wife, Zuchu, and how she is a strong woman.

According to the Ugandan socialite, Zuchu is a strong and resilient woman who should win the Girlfriend of the Year Award. Zari explained that the new bride goes through a lot of things that the singer’s other women could not handle, and she is still standing.

Zari then hoped for Diamond Platnumz to treat Zuchu better now that she is his wife and not just his girlfriend. According to the YFA star, even Diamond wouldn’t want a man to treat his daughter the way he treats women.

Diamond Platnumz's ex-wife Zari reacts to his marriage to Zuchu. Photo: @zarithebosslady

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“If it’s true, I wish them luck. But between me and him, we’re doing a good job with co-parenting our kids, my kids don’t lack anything, Baba T is the type of person that pulls through, so if he’s finally going to settle down, Alhamdulillah. Didn't the whole world pray for this? Alhamdulillah for you Naseeb. And Zuchu, she wins the Girlfriend Award of the year. She’s strong, she’s resillient. That girl is strong, we couldn't do it, look at Zuchu, she’s standing. I’m so proud of her, I hope Naseeb treats her better now, because she’s a wife now instead of just a girlfriend. Let him change, it would be really nice, that girl is putting up with a lot of things from Naseeb. I am a mother, I wouldn’t want to see my daughter…Naseeb, you wouldn’t want to see that happening to Lateefah, so please change.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Zari reacts to Diamond Platnumz’ marriage

The video of Zari sharing her candid thoughts about Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu’s marriage, went viral online and it raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. A number of them praised Zari for being blunt with her words:

___iamtemitope_ said:

“Diamond for a reason 😂😂😂😂.”

Try.again0762 said:

“I love Zari!!! She no send. She Dey always talk her mind.”

Omoyee_ni said:

“Zari no kuku Dey hide mouth 😂.”

Yam_bee said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 she say pls change.”

_____veevah_ said:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Na Fantana fit this Diamond.”

Bdollbeauty_store wrote:

“Zuchu go and read about Annie idibia 2facz ex wife, make e no be like na the same step you dey carry.”

Iloka_d_c said:

“Zari and her sharp mouth, with that her tiny voice😂😂😂.”

Emilychinyere said:

“I dislike this guy always playing with women feelings too bad.”

Effuanugent said:

“She just said all I want to say the lady will tolerate more than Fantana cos Fantana will show him pepper if he cheats on her.”

Aboardinglifeinca wrote:

“I don’t know how Juma is his friend honestly…because they don’t flock together at all😂.”

Diamond Platnumz' outfit to JP2025 trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Diamond Platnumz was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his friend and fellow music star, Juma Jux.

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond impressed with his outfit, many questioned why he went so over the top by wearing a veil and seemingly mimicking attire typically reserved for the bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng