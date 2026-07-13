Nigeria surpasses OPEC's crude oil production target, achieving 1.56 million barrels per day in June 2026

Production levels hit the highest since April 2020, indicating recovery in the oil sector after years of challenges

Stable operations and improved pipeline security drive Nigeria closer to its target of producing 2 million barrels daily

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has surpassed its crude oil production target set by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with output rising to its highest level in more than six years.

Fresh figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) show that the country's combined crude oil and condensate production averaged 1,735,398 barrels per day (bpd) in June 2026, extending a streak of production growth for the fourth consecutive month.

Nigeria's oil production increases as it meets its OPEC quota after 74 months Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest performance signals continued recovery in Nigeria's oil sector, driven by improved operational stability, better pipeline security, and more efficient crude evacuation across key producing assets.

Nigeria beats OPEC production target

According to the NUPRC's latest production report, Nigeria produced an average of 1.56 million barrels of crude oil per day in June, while condensate output stood at approximately 180,000 barrels per day.

The crude oil output alone exceeded Nigeria's 1.5 million barrels per day OPEC production quota, meaning the country achieved about 104 per cent of its assigned target during the month.

The milestone marks a significant turnaround for Africa's largest oil producer, which has struggled in recent years with pipeline vandalism, crude theft, and production disruptions that repeatedly kept output below OPEC targets.

Highest crude production since 2020

In terms of crude oil production alone, excluding condensates, the June average of 1.56 million barrels per day represents Nigeria's highest monthly output since April 2020, making it the strongest production performance in 74 months.

The figures underscore the steady recovery of the country's upstream petroleum industry after years of declining output caused by security challenges and underinvestment.

Industry observers say sustaining production above OPEC's quota could strengthen Nigeria's oil revenues, improve foreign exchange earnings, and support broader economic growth if global crude prices remain favourable.

Output moves closer to 2 million barrels daily

The NUPRC data also revealed that Nigeria's combined crude oil and condensate production peaked at 1.89 million barrels per day during June, bringing the country closer to the long-standing target of producing 2 million barrels daily.

The lowest production level recorded during the month stood at 1.57 million barrels per day, highlighting relatively stable production throughout the reporting period.

The strong performance demonstrates that Nigeria possesses the technical capacity to raise output further if operational efficiency and security improvements are maintained.

Pipeline stability drives growth

Explaining the improved production figures, the NUPRC attributed the gains to more stable operations across major producing assets and the absence of significant pipeline outages during the month.

The commission noted that uninterrupted production activities, coupled with enhanced crude evacuation efficiency, helped operators maximise output and minimise production losses.

With oil production now on a sustained upward trajectory for four consecutive months, stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether Nigeria can maintain the momentum, consistently exceed its OPEC quota, and finally achieve the government's ambition of producing 2 million barrels of oil per day.

Nigeria brraks 74 month oil production jinx as it meets OPEC quota. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the NUPRC, the improved performance was primarily driven by stable production operations across most producing assets and the absence of any major pipeline outages during the period under review.

This enhanced operational stability supported improved production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency.

Nigeria's daily gas production rises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's recent increase in natural gas production, which rose to 7.93 billion standard cubic feet per day in May 2026.

This growth not only underscores the Federal Government’s efforts towards industrial growth and energy security but also reflects the rising local demand for gas in the wake of increasing economic pressures.

Source: Legit.ng