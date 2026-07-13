Nigerian comedian Funnybone stirred debate after arguing that being born again does not automatically heal childhood trauma or behavioural dysfunction

Funnybone urged the church to prioritise therapy, noting that many young Christians carry deep unresolved trauma while assuming spiritual rebirth is enough

Many followers praised the post while others pushed back, arguing that the Holy Spirit plays a central role in personal transformation

Nigerian comedian and actor Funnybone has ignited a debate online after making a bold claim about the limits of spiritual rebirth when it comes to emotional healing.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Funnybone argued that the church often conflates outward moral behaviour with genuine inner healing, leaving many believers to carry unresolved pain beneath a religious surface.

Funnybone says unresolved childhood trauma can affect Christians despite their spiritual journey. Photo: funnyboneofficial

Source: Instagram

The comedian, whose real name is Chibunna Stanley, went further to say that therapy and faith should not be treated as opposing forces.

"I hope that one day the church understands that some personality traits have nothing to do with spirituality, and that being 'born again' doesn't erase childhood trauma or behavioral dysfunction," he wrote.

He pointed to what he described as a common misconception among young Christians, that avoiding vices like substance abuse or sexual immorality is the full measure of spiritual transformation.

Funnybone speaks on trauma and the subconscious

Funnybone noted that unresolved trauma tends to operate beneath the surface, quietly shaping how people react and relate to others, which is why, in his view, some of the harshest personalities he has encountered identify as born-again Christians.

"Therapy, religion, and spirituality can co-exist," he wrote, urging believers to seek professional emotional support alongside their spiritual practice.

In his caption, he added:

"Yet, the heart can still be deeply wounded, bitter, or unkind because unresolved trauma often shapes subconscious reactions."

Read Funnybone's Instagram post that sparked the conversation below:

Fans react to Funnybone's post

The post drew a wide range of responses, with some agreeing with Funnybone and others offering a different perspective rooted in their understanding of scripture.

@kelexofoedu commented:

"When you are born again the Holy Spirit helps you in fighting those battles. For example for someone who has anger issues, the Holy Spirit teaches you on how to be soft, not easily reacting angrily. He helps you through the process. Being a born again and having the spirit is also the beginning of one's healing. Being born again is deep."

@mike_chigbo_ugochukwu wrote:

"The truth is, most of them don't know God. When you truly know God's Word, the Holy Spirit begins to transform you and make you a new creation in Christ. But most Nigerians don't know God personally. All they go to church for is miracles and anointing. They don't read the Bible to know God for themselves, and that's the real problem."

Funnybone's message about childhood trauma, therapy and born-again Christians has generated mixed reactions on social media. Photo: funnyboneofficial

Source: Instagram

Folu Adeboye shares sacrifices after becoming born again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye's wife Foluke Adeboye recounted the sacrifices she made after becoming born again in a resurfaced throwback video.

She revealed that she gave up her love for fashion and disposed of her gold jewellery, including items meant for her young child, because such adornments were discouraged in RCCG at the time.

Despite the drastic decision, she emphasised that she has no regrets, describing her journey of faith as fulfilling and deeply rewarding.

Source: Legit.ng