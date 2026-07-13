The Nigerian naira traded at N1,382.33 per dollar at the official NFEM on Monday, remaining relatively stable from the previous trading session

In the parallel market, the dollar was bought at around N1,410, reflecting continued higher demand for Forex outside the official market

Analysts say the naira's performance will continue to depend on Forex liquidity, oil earnings, investor confidence, and the CBN's foreign exchange policies

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian naira remained largely stable against the United States dollar at the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Monday, July 13, 2026, reflecting continued relative calm in the country's formal foreign exchange market despite persistent pressure in the parallel segment.

Available market data showed the naira traded at N1,382.33 per US dollar at the official window, a slight movement from the N1,379.62/$ recorded at the close of trading on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Naira Exchange Rate Today: Dollar Hits N1,425 in Black Market as Official Rate Stands at N1,382

Source: UGC

The marginal depreciation suggests that the local currency has continued to trade within a relatively narrow band in recent weeks, supported by ongoing reforms in Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

Black market rate remains significantly higher

While the official market recorded modest fluctuations, the parallel market continued to quote the dollar at significantly higher levels.

Bureau de change operators and street traders exchanged the greenback at approximately N1,425 per dollar for selling and N1,410 per dollar for buying, although rates varied across major commercial centres depending on demand and the availability of foreign currency.

The gap between the official NFEM rate and the black market rate underscores sustained demand for dollars outside the formal banking system.

Many importers, manufacturers, travellers and small businesses still rely on the informal market when they are unable to obtain sufficient foreign exchange through authorised channels.

Financial analysts have noted that while the spread between both markets has narrowed compared to previous periods of heightened volatility, disparities remain due to uneven dollar liquidity and speculative demand.

CBN policies, oil earnings remain key drivers

The performance of the naira continues to depend on several macroeconomic factors, including Nigeria's crude oil export earnings, foreign exchange inflows from foreign portfolio investors and remittances, as well as the country's external reserves.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has maintained a series of foreign exchange reforms aimed at improving market transparency, boosting liquidity and attracting investment into the official market.

The apex bank has also continued interventions designed to support orderly market operations while allowing exchange rates to be largely determined by market forces.

Naira Exchange Rate Today: Dollar Hits N1,425 in Black Market as Official Rate Stands at N1,382

Source: UGC

Market participants will be watching upcoming movements in oil prices, FX inflows and future CBN policy decisions for fresh signals on the direction of the naira.

Analysts believe sustained improvements in dollar supply and stronger investor confidence will be critical to narrowing the gap between the official and parallel markets and ensuring long-term exchange rate stability.

CBN clears confusion over old N100 notes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN reassured Nigerians of the validity of all N100 banknotes.

The development comes as false claims of expired notes led to transaction disruptions and began circulating on social media.

The apex bank urged Nigerians to rely on official CBN communications for currency information.

Source: Legit.ng