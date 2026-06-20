VeryDarkMan shared an alleged petition addressed to the EFCC and claimed the document was linked to efforts to silence criticism of government policies

The petition requested a forensic investigation into the financial activities of VeryDarkMan and lawyer Deji Adeyanju over their advocacy activities

The activist accused APC members of targeting him and insisted that the organised nature of the protests does not mean they are being sponsored

Controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has responded to an alleged petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) calling for a probe into him and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

The petition, dated June 11, 2026, and signed by Blessing Agbomhere & Partners, was shared by VDM on Instagram on June 20.

VeryDarkMan says APC members are behind alleged EFCC petition as he reacts to calls for investigation. Photo: verydarkblackman/efcc

Source: Instagram

The petition urged the EFCC to carry out a forensic investigation into the financial dealings of both VeryDarkMan and lawyer Deji Adeyanju.

The document argued that their frequent public advocacy campaigns and mass mobilisation efforts raised questions about the transparency and legitimacy of their funding sources.

The author of the petition warns that undisclosed financial backing from domestic or foreign actors for such activities could pose risks to national security, public order, and democratic governance.

To address these concerns, the firm urged the EFCC to thoroughly examine the individuals' assets, bank accounts, and corporate ties for any signs of money laundering, tax evasion, or illicit financial flows.

Ultimately, the petition clarifies that the goal is to promote accountability and public confidence rather than to assert criminal liability immediately.

VeryDarkMan responds to alleged petition against him and Deji Adeyanju as he raises concerns about APC. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan reacts to alleged EFCC petition

Reacting to the petition, the Ratel President accused the ruling party, APC, of trying to silence him.

He explained that the petition was allegedly written by an APC lawyer from Edo State, Blessing Agbomhere, who hails from his own local government area, Etsako.

The social media critic further claimed that the APC was unsettled by the large turnout of Nigerians at protests demanding change.

"THEY WANT TO STOP US FROM SPEAKING AGAINST THIS EVIL GOVERNMENT THAT HAVE FAILED TO PROTECT THE LIVES OF NIGERIANS,SO THEY USED THEIR PEOPLE TO WRITE PETITIONS)

They say APC wrote a petition to efcc to investigate myself and @adeyanjudeji according to the petition they are claiming we are fighting against bad governance and therefore we are being sponsored so they need to investigate US,they claim our protest is so organized and well organic,they are surprised by the turnout of Nigerians that wants change,SO FOR THAT REASON APC member who is also a lawyer wrote a petition…….. in a nutshell they want to claim we are sponsoring terrorism in other to disrupt APC GOVERNMENT 💀

The apc lawyer is called BLESSING AGBOMHERE FROM EDO STATE,my local government area ETSAKO."

Check out VDM's Instagram post below:

VDM meets Oyo governor over schoolchildren abduction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of VeryDarkMan along with the Oyo state governor surfaced online amidst protests regarding the recent abduction of schoolchildren.

The activist and his protesting youths met to discuss the security crisis before the governor addressed the crowd, explaining that he lacks direct control over the police force.

VeryDarkMan also informed the governor that he and his fellow protesters were ready to volunteer and go into the bush to help search for the abducted students.

Source: Legit.ng