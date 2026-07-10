VDM has defended arrested content creator, DJ Chicken, saying authorities wasted their time arresting him over the threat

The activist acknowledged that DJ Chicken's comments about taking the president's son's life were criminal, but insisted the creator posed no real danger

Fans flooded the comments section reacting to VDM's defence of the popular content creator

Popular activist and content creator Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has spoken out in defence of fellow online personality DJ Chicken following the latter's arrest, insisting that law enforcement had better things to do with their time.

In a video shared on Instagram on 9 July 2026, VDM addressed DJ Chicken's detention, which followed comments the content creator made about taking the life of the president's son.

Reactions as VDM weighs in on DJ Chicken's arrest, defends the content creator. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@seyitinubu/@djchicken

Source: Instagram

While VDM admitted the remarks were out of line and constituted a criminal offence, he argued that anyone who knew DJ Chicken understood the comments were never a genuine threat.

VDM shares take on DJ Chicken's arrest

According to VDM, the motivation behind DJ Chicken's controversial statement was most likely a bid for attention rather than any real intention to cause harm.

He pointed out that people with the boldness to make such threats publicly are rarely the ones capable of acting on them.

"You go waste time, say na DJ Chicken you wan go carry. Of all persons, DJ Chicken,"

VDM speaks about DJ Chicken and his arrest over a statement about Seyi Tinubu. Photo credit@verydarkblackman"

Source: Instagram

He said in the clip, barely concealing his disbelief at the situation.

VDM did, however, acknowledge that the authorities had a point to make. In his words, allowing DJ Chicken to walk free without consequence could embolden others to make similar statements.

"If you give DJ Chicken a free pass, another person can come out tomorrow and say he will take someone's life,"

Still, the activist maintained that the creator was no physical threat, adding:

"All those people who fit talk dem no fit hurt anybody. Dem fit use mouth hurt or insult you, I don't think somebody like Chicken can do that."

Here is the Instagram video of VDM defending DJ Chicken below:

Fans react to VDM's comments about DJ Chicken

The video drew swift reactions from followers online, with many rallying behind the arrested creator. Here are some of the comments below:

@uroeboy wrote:

"Free chicken ooo"

@__folaautos commented:

"We chikendint are pleading"

@aguh_vic said:

"Make them leave chicken for us oh"

@itsma_iill reacted:

"Sometimes, this guy talks with his public d!ck"

@falade_peace warned:

"Jst hold on you're nxt let ur mouth go rough again"

VDM taunts Chris Okafor about Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his interpretation of what the cleric had said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims her father had made about her.

Source: Legit.ng