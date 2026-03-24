Mc Oluomo has regained his office after it was forcefully taken over by another faction of the union

A video had shown Tajudeen Baruwa and his supporters storming the national secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

Reactions have trailed Mc Oluomo’s action, with fans sharing their thoughts about him and the judiciary in Nigeria

Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, better known as Mc Oluomo, the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has finally regained his office after being ejected by another faction seeking control of the union.

A few hours earlier, Tajudeen Baruwa and his supporters had taken over the union, claiming that the court had directed Mc Oluomo’s removal.

Reactions as Mc Oluomo reclaims office after forceful removal by Tajudeen Baruwa. Photo credit@tajuden baruwa/@mcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Reacting, McOluomo issued an official statement affirming that he is still the union leader.

According to him, the case is still in court, and he has filed an appeal while awaiting the final verdict.

Mc Oluomo resumes duties at the secretariat.

In a new development, Mc Oluomo was seen at the secretariat with his members, resuming his duties.

Mc Oluomo deploys security men.

In the video, Mc Oluomo was accompanied by heavy security, including police and soldiers, to assist in the takeover process.

The office had been left in disarray, with papers scattered, and they had to reorganize everything after storming the building.

Fans defend Tajudeen Baruwa over Mc Oluomo's action. Photo credit@tejudeenbaruwa

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Mc Oluomo’s video

Fans praised his actions regarding the crisis. Many noted that the judiciary seems increasingly disregarded in the country, as the court had initially removed McOluomo, but he allegedly used his influence to reclaim leadership of the union.

Some fans questioned how long Nigerians would continue to experience such lawlessness, while others criticized the use of security personnel in enforcing authority.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Mc Olumo's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions as seen below:

@alatishe.idris_ajao wrote:

"Nigeria's judiciary is gone, no hope for the common man."

@oladapo412 said:

"Lawless country. Law only applied to the powerless and the oppressed."

@iamtdayo reacted:

"Nothing go do, you mc i got your back, sir, no dethroning."

@cyrilchukwuji commented:

"A country of particular concern… even with all court judgments sacking him, yet Tinubu, his godfather, still sent the military and the police to protect him, breaking the law. Sigh."

@cnrstn said:

"That union should be scrapped."

@davidobed620 shared:

"See, we're DM de deploy Nigeria military."

@mactonymore stated:

"The Nigerian military and police are helping him to enforce himself against the judgment of a Nigerian court. Ha! We are finished."

MC Oluomo's daughter gets engaged on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NURTW president could soon walk his daughter Ayinke down the aisle after her engagement at a lavish birthday party.

On Thursday, May 8, videos from MC Oluomo's daughter's 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, United States, emerged online.

A clip captured the moment Oluomo's daughter Ayinke's fiancé popped the question as he went on his knees amid cheers from onlookers.

Source: Legit.ng