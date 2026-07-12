Qatar is mourning the death of its former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away at the age of 74

He was the leader who transformed the small Gulf nation into a global powerhouse, shaping its economy, media, and international influence

His legacy includes the rise of Al Jazeera, Qatar’s successful bid for the 2022 World Cup, and a rare abdication to ensure smooth succession

Qatar’s former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, has passed away at the age of 74, the nation’s Amiri Diwan confirmed on Sunday.

The announcement marks the end of a chapter for the Gulf state, whose transformation under his leadership reshaped its global standing.

Qatar mourns former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as his transformative legacy lives on. Photo credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Qatar’s former Emir and his legacy

According to Reuters, Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until June 2013, when he abdicated in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current emir.

His decision to step down was rare among Gulf monarchies, ensuring a smooth succession. Notably, Sheikh Hamad himself had come to power in 1995 after a bloodless coup against his father.

Transformation of Qatar

During his reign, Sheikh Hamad elevated Qatar’s profile on the world stage. He was instrumental in launching the influential Al Jazeera television network, which became a major voice in international media.

His leadership also secured Qatar’s successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a landmark achievement for the small Gulf nation.

Economic powerhouse

Despite its size, with a population of just over 2.5 million, Qatar became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas under Sheikh Hamad’s rule. The country grew into a global investment powerhouse and a key player in Middle East diplomacy, balancing ties with regional neighbours and Western allies.

Official statement

The Amiri Diwan expressed deep sorrow in its announcement:

"The Amiri Diwan announced the death of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday morning. May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him the best reward for what he achieved for his homeland and nation."

Sheikh Hamad’s passing closes a significant era in Qatar’s modern history, but his legacy continues through the institutions and global influence he built.

Qatar emerges as gas powerhouse under Sheikh Hamad’s visionary leadership. Photo credit: John Moore/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Qatar announces new job opportunity for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has announced new job opportunities specifically for Nigerian professionals in 2026. This move reflects the country’s aim to strengthen its workforce by welcoming skilled Nigerians into its energy sector.

The role involves performing field operations across facilities such as Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery, and LNG. Successful applicants will monitor equipment performance and maintain processes within safe limits to ensure reliable plant operation.

Competency Training is required to maintain operational skills through on-the-job training and rotation. Equipment Operation must be carried out safely to ensure effective process flows. Performance Monitoring includes logging parameters and reporting irregularities to supervisors. Maintenance Preparation ensures equipment is ready for maintenance and recommissioned after completion. Permit to Work compliance is expected during audits and issuance.

Source: Legit.ng