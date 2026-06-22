Comedian Allan Finnegan passed away peacefully on Friday night at the age of 59, surrounded by his immediate family members

The former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist fought a brave battle against cancer for nearly five years before his death

His grieving family announced the tragic news on Father's Day, sparking emotional tributes from fans and colleagues on social media

Britain’s Got Talent star Allan Finnegan died at age 59 after a long battle with cancer.

His family confirmed that the Liverpool-born comedian and church minister passed away on Friday, June 19, 2026, surrounded by his wife Joyce and daughters Beccy and Rachael.

Allan Finnegan passes away at 59 after battling cancer for five years as tributes pour in from fans and friends. Photo: rev.allan.finnegan

Source: Instagram

The announcement was made on Father’s Day, June 22, on the late comedian's Instagram page, sparking tributes on social media for the performer who captured hearts during his run on the ITV talent show.

In a statement shared by his family, they described the heartbreaking but peaceful final moments of his life.

“It is with great sadness that our family share the devastating news that our amazing, caring, funny, Husband, Dad, Grandad, Son, Father-in-law, Church Minister, and Comedian, Allan, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour at 9:10pm on Friday 19th June 2026. He bravely fought so hard to battle cancer for almost 5 years.”

They added that Joyce, Rachael and Beckie were with him, playing his favourite music, and as Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here began to play, Allan Finnegan opened his eyes and peacefully took his last breath.

"Joyce, Rachael and Beckie were with him in his final moments, playing some of his favourite music and as his favourite song, Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ started playing, Allan opened his eyes and peacefully took his last breath."

Allan Finnegan rose to national fame in 2020 when he reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, performing stand-up routines in his dog collar and drawing on his life as a minister.

Judges, including Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, praised his unique style, which later led to his appearances at comedy clubs and live events across the UK.

His family expressed gratitude for the support shown during his illness, stating that it gave him precious extra time with loved ones, including his grandson Albie. Allan is survived by Joyce, Beccy and Rachael.

Read the full family statement below:

Fans and colleagues pay tributes to Allan Finnegan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Colleagues and close friends expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of the talented minister.

@simonwozniakcomedy:

“Rest easy, Allan. A beautiful human. It was an honour to call you a friend. Love and condolences to all the family ❤️ x”

@paulisthejoker:

“Awful news. So sorry for your loss he was an amazing guy. Love to you all ❤️”

@philelliscomedy:

“So sorry to hear the heartbreaking news. He was a wonderful, funny man and a true inspiration. Lots of love to you all. X”

@philjump62:

“I will forever thank God for the privilege of knowing and working with Allan - we hold you all in our prayers - he was one of the best”

@vikki_vikl_brad:

“I'm devastated for you all. Sending deepest condolences, love & prayers to you all xx 💔🥰”

Britain’s Got Talent star Allan Finnegan diesat 59 as loved ones reveal touching final moments with his family. Photo: rev.allan.finnegan

Source: Instagram

Hollywood actress Daveigh Chase passes away at 35

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American actress Daveigh Chase died at the age of 35 in a Los Angeles hospital.

The former child star, who played Samara in The Ring and voiced Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, after suffering sepsis caused by meningitis.

Her long-time manager, John Ryan Jr, confirmed that she was initially admitted for malnourishment before her condition worsened.

Source: Legit.ng