Kjell Nilsson, the actor best known for playing the fearsome Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2, has died, his family has confirmed

The former Olympic weightlifter passed away after a prolonged health battle, surrounded by his loved ones

His remarkable journey from elite sports to the big screen and the heartfelt tributes from his family have touched fans worldwide

Kjell Nilsson, the Swedish-born actor and former Olympic weightlifter best remembered for his role as the menacing Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2, has died at the age of 75.

His family confirmed he passed away on July 2 after a long battle with kidney disease.

‘Mad Max’ actor Kjell Nilsson passes away, leaving fans heartbroken. Credit: Patrik Morelius

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt statement shared on Facebook, Nilsson’s family revealed he had endured end-stage kidney disease for more than four years, undergoing dialysis three times a week. “It was a long and painful journey, filled with countless battles to overcome, including the gradual loss of his bodily autonomy,” they wrote.

According to the family, Nilsson decided to stop dialysis shortly before his death.

“This past Sunday, after much consideration, Kjell made the decision to take back control over his pain and his body by stopping dialysis. On Thursday, Torsdag (Thor’s Day), July 2, Kjell passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his sons,” the statement read. They added:

“The days leading up to his passing were filled with joy, gratitude, peace, and acceptance. He did it his way.”

Nilsson’s loved ones described him as a man who lived boldly and authentically. “Kjell lived a colourful life on his own terms, with unwavering conviction, an adventurous heart, and a spirit that refused to surrender.

To all of his friends, fans, clients, and family: thank you. You made his life richer and fuller than you could ever know,” they said.

Family reveals cause of death for ‘Mad Max’ actor Kjell Nilsson. Credit: Patrik Morelius

Source: Instagram

From Weightlifting to Hollywood Villain

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1949, Nilsson first made his mark as an Olympic weightlifter. He moved to Australia in 1980 to train Swedish athletes preparing for the Moscow Olympics. There, he met actress Kate Ferguson, who encouraged him to try acting. His first role came in The Pirate Movie (1982), but it was his unforgettable turn as Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2 (1981) that cemented his place in film history. Starring opposite Mel Gibson, Nilsson’s portrayal of the hockey-masked gang leader became iconic in the post-apocalyptic genre.

After a handful of acting roles, Nilsson transitioned into a career in business, working as a manager for an Australian software company.

His family announced that a ceremony will be held to honour his memory, with details to be shared soon.

Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35. Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot. Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

Source: Legit.ng