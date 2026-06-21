Popular TikTok content creator Peller fulfilled essential traditional marriage requirements by paying the bride price for his partner Jarvis in Benin City, Edo State

The emotional event came a few weeks after Peller proposed to his girlfriend in Accra, Ghana, as the young couple shared plans to build a future

Peller shared a beautiful video of the special moment on his social media page, sparking reactions from their fans

Popular Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis have taken a major step in their relationship, as Peller officially paid Jarvis’ bride price in Benin, Edo State.

The traditional family introduction, held in line with Benin customs, marked the official recognition of their union and came weeks after his proposal in Accra, Ghana.

Peller officially takes his lover Jarvis off the market. Photo: peller089/realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller, who recently revealed that Jarvis is pregnant, shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram on June 21, 2026, describing it as the beginning of their love journey.

The streamer expressed gratitude to both families and spoke of his commitment to building a future with Jarvis after months of public courtship.

The content creator wrote:

“Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love. ❤️ A beautiful journey has officially begun, and I’m grateful to both families for their blessings. She said ‘yes’ to forever, and now it’s time to build our future together. Officially off the market. 💍✨”

The couple, known for their lively collaborative content on TikTok, have captured the attention of thousands online.

Fans filled the comment section of his post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the union and wishing them well as they step into this new chapter together.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Peller and Jarvis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many internet users flooded the comment section to celebrate the young couple's milestone.

@olamipositee reacted:

"Awww congratulations my two fave 💕 ❤️your home is blessed"

@nelozello wrote:

"Congratulation to you both, God bless your new home"

@olaz_autos commented:

"Congratulations to you my fav ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💝 and two shall become one 1️⃣ 💝💙💕"

@mon.labelle said:

"Congratulations to Mr and Mrs. Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌. May God continue to bless and protect your home, your lives, careers and all that concerns you both. Happy and blessed married life my beautiful couple. Ogo in everything 🦂 ⭐😍❤️"

@ngoziumab wrote:

"Omo this one sweet me special, i don watch m tired"

@snipepunts said:

"Make we talk truth, the reason you haven't married is because you are dead broke. Peller and his babe are wealthy at a young age. No better time than to start building their home. All the best to them"

Peller celebrates love with Jarvis as traditional introduction video from Edo attracts reactions online. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis reacts to pregnancy rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that internet personality Jarvis reacted online after rumours claimed she was pregnant because of changes people noticed around her stomach.

The content creator explained in a video that her stomach appearance resulted from her eating habits, late-night meals and sleeping immediately after eating.

Jarvis said the condition was not related to pregnancy and urged people to stop spreading rumours about her body on social media.

Source: Legit.ng