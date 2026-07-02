Footballer Victor Osimhen has shown support for Peller and Jarvis ahead of their wedding ceremony

In a video call, the Super Eagles star prayed for the TikTok stars, revealing that he would love to be a part of the celebration regardless of his schedule

Osimhen also asked the couple to send his Aso Ebi along with his account number, stirring excitement on social media

TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, in a viral video beamed with joy during a conversation with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as he prepares for his wedding with Jarvis.

During the video call, Osimhen congratulated Peller and Jarvis on their upcoming wedding. The footballer, who expressed admiration for the couple, prayed for a blessed union.

Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen congratulates Peller and Jarvis ahead of their wedding. Credit: victorosimhen9/peller089

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Peller, Osimhen said he would still love to be part of the celebration as he asked the streamer to send his Aso Ebi along with a bank account number so he could contribute.

The Super Eagles forward noted that even if his busy schedule prevented his personal attendance, his representatives would be present to show support.

“Send me my own Asoebi even if I’m not around, attach the account details there, and I will have my people also come over to represent me. I wish you guys the best," the footballer said in the video circulating on social media.

The couple's wedding has drawn attention from high-profile figures, with reports suggesting premium Aso Ebi packages and celebrity guests

Osimhen stuns many as he pledges support for Peller and Jarvis' incoming wedding. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

. Legit.ng recently reported that Peller introduced his bride-to-be to singer Naira Marley, who also showed interest in the couple's wedding Aso Ebi.

The video showing the phone conversation between Victor Osimhen and Peller ahead of his wedding with Jarvis is below:

Reactions as Osimhen shows support for Peller and Jarvis

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with netizens applauding the Super Eagles forward for his support. Read the comments below:

Sojiwv commented:

"he don use scope tell am say he no go attend but only the OG’s know Lol (even if i no dey around i go send my guys) Bruhhhh gats a lots to learn but they just have to throw him support so he no go feel bad and he go dey boost their names till."

MaziEMPIRE said:

"Osimhen too get doings! E dey always turn up ni sha."

ANIOBINNA commented:

"Nawaooo. Omo. Na streamers dey cash out this period o. Cater Efe and Peller. Wetin people don dash them don pass 10billion."

MhizellaE43997 commented:

"Wow so nice this wedding go break internet well well o."

ezekielakpan66 commented:

"Such a lovely way to show support, everything no be about cho cho."

its_Miguel04 commented:

"Oshimhen is always there for his people.. He no dey disappoint.."

Chiefpriest fuels Jarvis' pregnancy rumour

Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest mistakenly revealed that Peller and Jarvis are expecting a baby, fueling ongoing pregnancy speculation among fans.

A viral clip showed the moment Chiefpriest reminded Peller that he was about to get married and was also expecting a child.

The remark immediately caught attention. Peller quickly ended the call and asked his cameraman if the audio had been muted, a move that only intensified the speculation.

Source: Legit.ng