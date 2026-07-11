Football predictor Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh tipped Argentina to eliminate Switzerland from the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Gbandeh forecast that Argentina would secure victory in extra time despite their shaky run of form in the tournament so far

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said his side has recognised that Argentina are not invincible ahead of the Kansas City tie

A football predictor widely known for calling major tournament results correctly has backed Argentina to advance past Switzerland in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, scheduled for early Sunday morning, July 12, in Kansas City.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh made the forecast as the defending champions prepare to face a Swiss side that has never beaten Argentina across all their previous meetings. For Switzerland, however, reaching the last eight is historic in itself, their first quarter-final appearance at the World Cup since 1954.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina faces Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's wobbling title defence

According to Yahoo Sports, Argentina's campaign has been far from convincing.

Tournament newcomers Cape Verde, the smallest nation to reach the knockout rounds in World Cup history, pushed the reigning champions hard before being eliminated.

Then came an even more alarming moment against Egypt, where Argentina trailed 2-0 before staging a dramatic stoppage-time comeback to win 3-1 in the round of 16. Egypt's camp publicly questioned the refereeing during that fixture.

The inconsistency has seen Argentina slide to fourth among the current favourites and drop from the top position to second in the FIFA world rankings, which has energised their opponents heading into the quarter-final.

Switzerland, who reached this stage after defeating Colombia on penalties following a goalless draw, have taken notice.

Switzerland have quietly made a remarkable return to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 72 years. Photo by Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Al Jazeera ahead of the tie, Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin said:

"We're up against the defending champions, which is a unique opportunity. At the same time, we've realised that Argentina are not invincible. It should be an interesting match from a tactical point of view."

Gbandeh's quarter-final prediction

Despite the evidence of Argentina's vulnerability, Gbandeh remains convinced that Lionel Messi and his side will find a way through.

Writing on Facebook, he stated:

"The Swiss will make life very uncomfortable for the holders. They will match them toe-to-toe. Argentina will struggle again, but their decisiveness when it matters and with their talisman on form, they will beat Switzerland in extra time. Switzerland will kiss goodbye to the tournament. See less!"

The two nations have met eight times across all competitions, including twice at previous World Cups.

Argentina have held the advantage through that shared history, and Switzerland have yet to register a win against them, though they have managed draws in the past.

World Cup semi-finalists predicted

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about the thrilling quarter-final matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring heavyweight contenders such as France, Spain, Argentina, and England.

As the world tunes in, the stakes are higher than ever, with defending champions Argentina facing a tenacious Switzerland aiming for an upset, making this an unrivalled showdown in football history.

Source: Legit.ng