Popular veteran actress who ruled the 90s, Ridani Ghani, has passed away at the age of 52

The movie star battled with an illness, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in mourning

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by a close friend after she was hospitalised

Popular 1990s actress Ridani Ghani passed away this morning at Selayang Hospital after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 52.

Her close friend, Yaya Maembong, confirmed the sad news.

Ridani Ghani dies after ovarian cancer battle, fans mourn beloved actress. Credit: @hmetromy

Source: Instagram

"I have just received news that Ridani passed away at around 7 am today. Her remains will be taken to the Bukit Damansara Mosque for funeral management," she told BH Online.

Ridani was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October last year.

She was admitted to Selayang Hospital last Saturday after her health deteriorated and was later placed in the Palliative Care Ward.

Her eldest son, Muhammad Faris Syamir Jaafar, 35, shared yesterday that his mother’s condition had become increasingly worrying.

Radio presenter Sharifah Shahirah, also known as Shiera, had earlier posted on social media that Ridani was in an unstable condition while receiving treatment.

Ridani leaves behind two children, Faris and Muhammad Faiq Faisal Jaafar, 33.

Throughout her career, she starred in several popular dramas, including Romeo dan Juliet, Kilauan, and the hit series Spektra.

Tributes pour in after Muslim actress Ridani Ghani dies of ovarian cancer. Credit: @hmetromy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ann Blyth, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, died at the age of 98. ABC’s George Pennacchio reported her passing on Thursday, June 25, noting that she died the previous day from natural causes.

Born Anne Blythe in Mount Kisco, New York, in 1928, she dropped the “e” from her name as her career blossomed.

After her father left the family, Blyth’s mother moved her and her sister to New York City, where Blyth began acting on the radio at just five years old. By nine, she had joined the New York Children’s Opera Company.

“Life was one big struggle then, but mother managed somehow to keep me in parochial school and later in professional school,” Blyth recalled in a 1952 interview with The New York Times. “She provided me with singing and dramatic lessons besides.”

Her Broadway debut came in 1941’s Watch on the Rhine, which toured nationally and even performed for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

That tour brought her to Los Angeles, where she signed with Universal and made her film debut in 1944’s Chip Off the Old Block, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The following year, Blyth was loaned to Warner Bros. for Mildred Pierce, starring opposite Joan Crawford. At just 16 years old, she played Veda, the manipulative daughter whose performance earned her an Academy Award nomination.

“She just blew everybody away,” film noir historian Alan Rode told the Los Angeles Times in 2013. “It’s certainly Joan Crawford’s movie, but she is really the spine of the movie. She is the epitome of the film noir daughter from hell. It’s just an amazing performance that stands the test of time.” Blyth herself once explained her approach: “I always had a terrific imagination and the ability to be somebody else.”

Though a back injury briefly slowed her career, Blyth went on to star in more than two dozen films over the next decade, including The Great Caruso (1951), Rose Marie (1954), and Kismet (1955). She also charmed audiences in Mr Peabody and the Mermaid (1948), playing the mute mermaid.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng