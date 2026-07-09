DJ Chicken Allegedly Arrested, His Lawyer Raises Alarm, Begs for His Release: “Better Call Sowore”
- DJ Chicken was reportedly arrested at Ikeja and taken to the police headquarters, allegedly over a video he made about the president's son
- His lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, raised the alarm in a video, saying he suspected the DSS was involved and that evidence against the comedian exists
- Stephen publicly begged people close to the presidency to intervene, admitting he did not know what else to do to secure DJ Chicken's release
DJ Chicken'S lawyer has raised an alarm over the comedian's alleged arrest, appealing to fans and those with access to the presidency to step in and help secure his freedom.
In a video shared on Instagram on 9 July 2026, lawyer Rotimi Stephen revealed that DJ Chicken had been picked up at Ikeja and was being held at the police headquarters.
Stephen said he suspected the detention involved the Department of State Services (DSS), and that it was connected to a video the comedian posted days earlier in which he made remarks about the president's son.
The lawyer described DJ Chicken as his personal project, someone he had invested in as part of a broader commitment to giving back to society.
Visibly distressed, he admitted he was unsure of his next steps, saying:
"I don't know what to do again. They should please."
He then made a direct appeal to fans and anyone with influence near the presidency to intervene on the comedian's behalf, acknowledging that evidence from the video in question already exists."
DJ Chicken's viral video sparks fallout
DJ Chicken, known for his colourful and often controversial online content, had recently posted a video making comments about the president's son.
The clip appeared to have attracted swift official attention, with his arrest following shortly after it circulated widely online.
His lawyer's public plea quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians who found the situation both alarming and, in some cases, darkly comic.
Watch the lawyer's alarm Instagram video about DJ Chicken's arrest below:
What fans said about DJ Chicken
Here are some of the comments below:
@obaksolo commented:
"ST no fit Lock Chicken, na overzealous folks wey wan make ST see them dey behind. Meanwhile ST will make sure he goes to rehab and eat well"
@seanteewhy wrote:
"Oga lawyer you will need a strong lawyer ooo"
@zswaggerlee reacted:
"This lawyer eyes don see pass SAN Falana, Wahala"
@in10tionalman shared:
"Lock up Omo president wa, pls we know chicken wronged you but pls pardon him sir seyitinubu"
@wiztimmy said:
"Mr. Lawyer at this point, you will need a strong lawyer"
@harkinsanmeeh observed:
"Chicken don frustrate lawyer, he say he no know wetin he go do, evidence are there "
DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash
Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.
Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.
Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng