DJ Chicken was reportedly arrested at Ikeja and taken to the police headquarters, allegedly over a video he made about the president's son

His lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, raised the alarm in a video, saying he suspected the DSS was involved and that evidence against the comedian exists

Stephen publicly begged people close to the presidency to intervene, admitting he did not know what else to do to secure DJ Chicken's release

DJ Chicken'S lawyer has raised an alarm over the comedian's alleged arrest, appealing to fans and those with access to the presidency to step in and help secure his freedom.

In a video shared on Instagram on 9 July 2026, lawyer Rotimi Stephen revealed that DJ Chicken had been picked up at Ikeja and was being held at the police headquarters.

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's alleged arrest as his lawyer raises alarm. Photo credit@djchicken.@rotiomistephen

Source: Instagram

Stephen said he suspected the detention involved the Department of State Services (DSS), and that it was connected to a video the comedian posted days earlier in which he made remarks about the president's son.

The lawyer described DJ Chicken as his personal project, someone he had invested in as part of a broader commitment to giving back to society.

Visibly distressed, he admitted he was unsure of his next steps, saying:

"I don't know what to do again. They should please."

He then made a direct appeal to fans and anyone with influence near the presidency to intervene on the comedian's behalf, acknowledging that evidence from the video in question already exists."

DJ Chicken's viral video sparks fallout

Fans send memo to DJ Chicken after his arrest. Photo credit@djchicken

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken, known for his colourful and often controversial online content, had recently posted a video making comments about the president's son.

The clip appeared to have attracted swift official attention, with his arrest following shortly after it circulated widely online.

His lawyer's public plea quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians who found the situation both alarming and, in some cases, darkly comic.

Watch the lawyer's alarm Instagram video about DJ Chicken's arrest below:

What fans said about DJ Chicken

Here are some of the comments below:

@obaksolo commented:

"ST no fit Lock Chicken, na overzealous folks wey wan make ST see them dey behind. Meanwhile ST will make sure he goes to rehab and eat well"

@seanteewhy wrote:

"Oga lawyer you will need a strong lawyer ooo"

@zswaggerlee reacted:

"This lawyer eyes don see pass SAN Falana, Wahala"

@in10tionalman shared:

"Lock up Omo president wa, pls we know chicken wronged you but pls pardon him sir seyitinubu"

@wiztimmy said:

"Mr. Lawyer at this point, you will need a strong lawyer"

@harkinsanmeeh observed:

"Chicken don frustrate lawyer, he say he no know wetin he go do, evidence are there "

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng