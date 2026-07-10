Dermatologists issued warnings over North West's complex dermal hand and face piercings, flagging major health risks for the 13-year-old

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman warned that the piercings could cause some major health risks for the girl

Fans questioned Kim Kardashian and Ye's parenting after photos of North's extreme piercings circulated on social media

North West, Kim Kardashian, and singer Kanye West, aka Ye's first child, is trending online over the multiple piercings on the delicate parts of her body.

The 13-year-old girl had multiple piercings on her hands and her face as she had flaunted them during her public appearances.

Reactions trail Ye, Kim Kardashian’s 13-year-old daughter over hand piercing. Photo credit@northwest

Source: Instagram

Medical professionals are also raising red flags over the hand and face piercings recently spotted on North West, warning that the procedures carry serious long-term health risks for a child her age.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman went public with his concerns, explaining that North's complex dermal and surface piercings on her fingers and face are far more dangerous than conventional ear piercings.

According to him, the procedures significantly raise the likelihood of hypertrophic scarring, permanent disfigurement, tissue damage, and, in the most severe cases, a lasting reduction in hand function.

Why North West skin face higher risk

Dr. Hartman also pointed out that individuals with highly melanated skin, like North, face compounded risks. Their skin is naturally more susceptible to keloid formation and dark hyperpigmentation, making the healing process considerably more unpredictable and the chances of visible scarring much higher.

Fans drag Kim Kardashian over 13-year-old daughter's hand piercing. Photo credit@kimkardarshian

Source: Instagram

Beyond the skin-specific concerns, doctors highlighted the anatomy of the hands and fingers as a major complicating factor. Because hands are in near-constant motion and regularly exposed to friction and environmental bacteria.

It was also stated that dermal piercings in those areas are notoriously difficult to heal. Unlike a standard ear stud, dermal piercings use a small anchor embedded beneath the skin's surface, making them highly prone to rejection, a painful process in which the body gradually pushes the jewellery outward.

Physicians also cautioned that if an anchor is placed even slightly too deep in North West's body, it risks catching on tendons, nerves, or blood vessels just beneath the surface, which could permanently affect normal hand control.

Here is the Instagram post about the danger of North West's piercing below:

Fans question Kim and Ye's parenting

The controversy drew sharp reactions online, with many questioning the judgment of both parents in allowing the procedures.

@babyitsjustig wrote:

"My chat is, how does the parents @kimkardashian @ye be like okay, to the first and think more is needed ?? Creative freedom or just nonchalant parenting, cause if they not present atleast the money is right ??!! @kimkardashian im waiting mamma."

@_diana_sosa_ commented:

"She has no parents, her parents are her friends!!"

@cheesebiscuits29 said:

"Let that be her mother's problem since she's allowing it"

@wiccangoddess_ noted:

"Not to mention they're ugly I mean I'm off for tattoos and piercings but there has to be a reputable limit I know most tattoo artist won't even tattoo the back of the hand let alone pierce it"

Kanye West, North West get expensive grills

In a previous report from Legit.ng, Kanye West and his daughter North West shook the internet after news of them getting new grills.

The grills were said to cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars.

That is about N761 million when converted to Nigerian currency, naira. Fans reacted after seeing the amount the music star spent on both his and his daughter's grills.

Source: Legit.ng