DJ Chicken was seen at the airport traveling out of the country a few hours after he had taken a swipe at Wizkid

The controversial DJ had made a video and said disrespectful remarks about Wizkid's late mother

He was seen discussing with some people as they argued about an undisclosed issues at the airport

Controversial DJ and TikToker, Ademola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken, seemed to be tired of the dragging that he has passed through in the hands of Wizkid FC.

Legit.ng had reported that the DJ had taken a swipe at Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid and said he will soon join his late mother.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the TikToker was seen preparing to travel out of the country. He was sighted at the airport.

DJ Chicken seen traveling out after abusing Wizkid. Photo credit @dj_chicken_kukurunku/@wizkidayo

DJ Chicken looks disturbed at the airport

In the clip, the DJ was not looking happy as he discussed with some ladies.

He was holding a bowl of jollof rice in his hands and they seemed to be arguing over an undisclosed matter.

Recall that DJ Chicken had lost his TikTok page after Wizkid's fans reported his handle.

See the clip here:

Fans react to DJ Chicken's video

Netizens have reacted o the video where DJ Chicken was seen traveling abroad. Here are some of the comments below:

DJ Chicken involved in car accident

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Chicken was trending on social media after his involvement in an accident.

He badly crashed his SUV in the Lekki area of Lagos and a video of the leakage went viral on social media.

Many of his fans suggested that he may have been driving recklessly.

