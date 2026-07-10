A Nigerian lady posted a TikTok comparing her glowing skin and polished look before NYSC camp to her dull, appearance after returning home

The creator said she felt her 'spark is gone' and that there was 'no light' in her eyes after completing the three-week camp programme

Her video resonated with Nigerian youth, with one commenter warning that the recently extended six-week camp duration means corps members 'will perish'

A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a side-by-side comparison of how her skin and overall appearance changed during her three-week stint at the National Youth Service Corps camp.

In the clip, she appears first in her pre-camp state, dressed up with dramatic makeup, false lashes, braided hair, and accessories, waiting for her Uber to take her to camp.

Corp member's skin transformation goes viral. Photo credit: @TheIvyPerfumery/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The contrast with her post-camp footage shared via her official TikTok account @Theivyperfumery is striking.

She returns home in a plain white NYSC-branded shirt, no makeup, visibly worn down, and tells the camera that her "spark is gone" and there is "no light" in her eyes anymore.

NYSC camp's toll on corps members

The NYSC scheme is a mandatory one-year programme for Nigerian graduates, beginning with a three-week orientation camp that many describe as physically demanding and mentally exhausting.

Harsh weather conditions, communal living, irregular schedules, and limited access to personal care routines are among the reasons corps members often report visible changes to their skin and wellbeing by the time they return home.

Nigerians react to the camp skin struggle

The comment section on TikTok filled quickly with corps members and prospective participants who saw themselves in the video.

@Heartcode15 said:

"And that's when it was 3 weeks o now it's 6 weeks that means we will perish."

@Harmony said:

"No way in hell I’m staying in camp because what the helll!!!!"

@Kolly reacted:

"Immediately you register for camp know say you don submit your spark till pop."

@bestom05 added:

"Coming back little by little. Here’s 13months after camp. Few months after camp, 2months after nysc. I’m getting better but not all clear yet."

See the post below:

Lady transforms her NYSC uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented Nigerian lady showed how she transformed her NYSC khaki uniform after completing her service year.

The lady shared a video of herself cutting and sewing the official uniform with a manual sewing machine before revealing the final outfit.

Source: Legit.ng