Amarachi Okpara, a Nigerian woman living in Canada as a permanent resident, shared a TikTok video revealing that her entire pregnancy and hospital delivery cost her nothing

Okpara gave details of her maternity care, from ultrasounds and blood work to her hospital delivery, and what she ended up spending

Many who came across the post shared their observation and what they thought about her childbirth experience

Amarachi Okpara, a Nigerian woman living in Canada as a permanent resident, has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that her entire pregnancy and childbirth cost her absolutely nothing.

In a video posted to her TikTok account in May 2026, Okpara, dressed in a bright pink ruffled dress layered under a black puffer jacket, danced and posed cheerfully in the lobby of a building while sharing the breakdown of her maternity expenses.

Nigerian Woman Reveals How Much She Paid to Give Birth in Canada as Permanent Resident

Source: TikTok

The on-screen text on the video by @amydobisofficial simply read:

"Cost of giving birth in Canada 🇨🇦."

Nigerian woman in Canada gives birth for free

In the video caption, Okpara laid out every element of her maternity journey and the bill that came with each. Ultrasounds, gynaecologist and obstetrician appointments, routine blood work, gestational diabetes testing, additional screening, and the hospital delivery itself all added up to the same figure: zero.

"I Paid $0," she wrote, explaining that money was only ever brought up once during her entire experience.

At that point, hospital staff asked whether she would prefer a private room after delivery for $300 per day, or a shared room with one other occupant at no charge. She was clear that the upgrade was entirely optional.

Okpara was also transparent about the limits of her experience, noting that outcomes can differ depending on a person's province or immigration status.

She pointed out that visitors and students in Canada would likely face higher costs, and that her account reflected her situation as a permanent resident specifically.

She closed her caption by turning the question back to her audience, asking:

"How much does it cost to have a baby where you live?"

Watch Okpara share her maternity cost breakdown in the viral TikTok:

Nigerians React to the Video

The post quickly gathered comments from viewers sharing their own experiences and excitement.

@OU said:

"I gave birth as a student and it was same as yours. Only paid for the single room occupancy."

@Simi_Atelierca said:

"Congratulations 😍"

@chomys Tales said:

"Students keh wil be more expensive? Not tru thou"

@marydollar said:

"That's interesting, thanks be to God"

Source: Legit.ng