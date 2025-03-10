At just 13 years old, Simisola has become the youngest Nigerian to earn an Emmy nomination, recognised for her voice acting as Tola in Disney’s animated series 'Iwájú'r voice acting as Tola in Disney’s animated series 'Iwájú'

The internet has been excited over the news that Simisola Gbadamosi, a 13-year-old Nigerian voice actress, has made history as the youngest Nigerian to receive an Emmy nomination.

Her exceptional performance as Tola Martins in Disney+’s animated series 'Iwájú' earned her a nomination in the Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program category at the 3rd Annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, set to take place on March 15, 2025, in Los Angeles.

This milestone is a significant achievement for Gbadamosi and a proud moment for Nigeria's entertainment industry, which continues to expand its global footprint.

“Iwájú,” a six-episode series released on February 28, 2024, follows Tola, a girl from a wealthy island in a futuristic Lagos, and her friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they uncover the secrets and challenges of their divergent worlds. Gbadamosi’s portrayal of Tola has been lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth, bringing a relatable and inspiring character to life.

The series, a joint effort between Disney Animation and Pan-African company Kugali Media, blends Nigerian culture with innovative storytelling, tackling themes like inequality in a visually stunning animated format.

Netizens Celebrate Simisola Gbadamosi

Social media platforms, especially X, have erupted with reactions from netizens celebrating Gbadamosi’s groundbreaking nomination. Posts emphasize her youth and the pride she brings to Nigeria, with many hailing her as a pioneer for future talents.

The online chatter reflects a shared sense of national pride, as users point out that her nomination alongside seasoned professionals signifies the untapped potential of Nigerian youth in the global creative arena.

The hashtag #SimisolaGbadamosi has gained traction, with fans sharing snippets of 'Iwájú' and messages of support, amplifying the importance of her achievement.

In addition to Gbadamosi’s nod, Iwájú has secured two more nominations: Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series and Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series for the episode 'Kole.'

This trio of nominations marks the first time a Nigerian television show has been recognized at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, underscoring a shift toward greater inclusivity in animated storytelling.

Fan reactions

@balogun_emily said;

"This generation is most definitely for Africa’s overdue recognition all round the world❤️😩. I’m so excited and grateful to be of this generation."

@sooreisking said;

"Things we love to see ❤️"

@teepeeparties.ng said;

"Love this for her .Congratulations princess.You did it!!!!"

@kiarky said;

"Awwww... Congratulations to her... I love the series 😍😍😍"

@bukkyakoms said;

Love this for her!!! Such a wonderfully talented young lady!!!

@prechi_30 said;

Such a bright and intelligent kid😍

The Impact of “Iwájú” and African Storytelling

The success of “Iwájú” and Gbadamosi’s nomination highlight the power of collaboration between African creators and global giants like Disney. Directed by Nigeria’s Olufikayo Ziki Adeola and featuring a score by Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga, the series embodies Kugali Media’s vision of bringing authentic African narratives to the world. Gbadamosi, a former Head Girl at Corona Schools in Lagos, honed her skills locally before landing the role of Tola, proving that Nigerian talent can excel internationally.

The Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, now in their third year, celebrate excellence and innovation in children’s programming. “Iwájú” stands out with its vibrant depiction of a futuristic Lagos and its compelling narrative, making Gbadamosi’s nomination a beacon of inspiration for young creatives across Africa.

