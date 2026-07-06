President Donald Trump calls for FIFA to review Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension amid World Cup controversy

Balogun’s eligibility for the Round of 16 match against Belgium is questioned, raising integrity issues in the tournament

Trump maintained his request was for review, not reversal, citing no foul in the incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington, DC, USA - President Donald Trump said he asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review USA star striker Folarin Balogun’s red card and one-game ban.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)'s decision to suspend Balogun’s one-match ban has sparked a torrent of controversy at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

FIFA's Balogun ban under Fire: Trump calls for review amid World Cup drama. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

Balogun’s eligibility to play in the Round of 16 against Belgium has ignited questions around the integrity of the tournament.

Trump said he asked for a review, not for the decision to be reversed.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, ‘You have to do this.”

As reported by CNN News, Trump stated this on Monday, July 6, 2026, while speaking at the Oval Office.

The American president added that he “didn’t think it was a foul.”

According to BBC News, Trump said it was a situation of “two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other.”

President Trump said Balogun didn’t do anything wrong.

“I didn’t tell him what to do; I can’t tell him what to do,” Trump said, adding that an independent committee “made the right decision.”

Trump called the referee’s integrity into question, saying the referee was a “little bit suspect” as he encouraged reporters to “check his past.”

The comments represent the first detailed account from Trump on his conversation with Infantino, with whom he has a close relationship.

Trump reacts as FIFA suspends Balogun’s red card ban

Recall that President Trump praised FIFA for suspending Balogun's red card ban ahead of the crucial match against Belgium.

FIFA allowed Balogun to play after suspending the red card from the Round of 32 win against Bosnia.

Public reactions highlighted mixed feelings over FIFA's decision, impacting the host nation's chances in the tournament.

Speaking about his discussion with Trump, the FIFA president said:

“During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.”

World Cup controversy surrounds Trump call to FIFA President. Photo credit: Qian Jun

Source: Getty Images

Trump demanded to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that USMNT supporters flood social media with calls for President Trump to help reverse Balogun's suspension.

The American striker will miss the round of 16 clash with Belgium after receiving a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA regulations leave the United States with virtually no route to overturn the controversial decision.

Source: Legit.ng