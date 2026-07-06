Kemi Olunloyo has shared an update regarding the current medical condition of Sam Larry following his recent fatal car crash

The journalist disclosed that Sam Larry sustained severe head injuries and a broken neck, noting that his survival now depends on a medical miracle

Netizens shared their thoughts and prayers for his quick recovery while advising others to reflect on the unpredictable nature of human life

Nigerian journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo has shared a fresh update on Sam Larry's condition following his fatal car accident in Lagos, stating that his survival would amount to a miracle.

The update came as death rumours continue to circulate about the controversial music promoter following his hospitalisation.

Kemi Olunloyo reveals that Sam Larry requires a double amputation to survive following his recent fatal car accident in Lagos. Photo: drkemiolunloyo/samlarry

Source: Instagram

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on July 5, Kemi Olunloyo revealed that her trusted source had told her that Sam Larry is in a critical condition.

The controversial journalist explained that doctors were considering a double amputation to save Sam Larry's life, and that he had also sustained severe head injuries and a broken neck.

"I'm not going to say the name of the hospital, but what is going on is Sam Larry is in very critical condition, okay? I have a very good source to this, a trusted source, and this is what I was told: he's in very critical condition and he may have to be amputated, both legs, okay? Now remember, it's Sunday the 5th of July. Yesterday was the 4th of July, so I was busy doing a lot of things. This is how it was told to me yesterday: sometimes you have to amputate legs just to save somebody's life. The doctors—was telling my source—that they are trying to do a double amputation."

Kemi Olunloyo further explained that Sam Larry also suffered severe head injuries, a broken neck, and other complications that made his situation extremely dangerous.

"However, he had a lot of head injuries. He was—he also broke his neck. This is so creepy because the carotid artery is in between our—both our necks, and if that's injured, the brain—the blood going to the brain is impeded. So it's—it's really bad. It's really bad. Really bad."

However, today, July 6, Kemi Olunloyo shared another update, stressing that Sam Larry’s survival now depends on divine intervention.

"As of this morning 6am 🕕 your time He has severe head injuries and still hasn’t recovered Oyindamola. If he makes it, it will be a miracle. On life support."

The journalist’s updates have intensified concern as the close associate of singer Naira Marley remains in critical condition.

Check out Kemi Olunloyo's post about Sam Larry below:

Nigerians react to Kemi Olunloyo's update on Sam Larry's condition

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Several social media users expressed sympathy and offered prayers for his speedy recovery.

@Ekehi_Online:

"He is in Intensive care 💅🏼 he will get better soon, so people are praying 🙏🏼"

@Ademola651:

"At least he survived the bad incident as long as he did not loose his life."

@walehayor:

"She has spoken, but as the Yoruba adage says, 'A kì í gbọ́ àbùrú lẹ́nu àbọ̀rẹ.' For now, let's take it as her own side of the story and wait for more facts before drawing conclusions."

@TeeMento:

"This should be a lesson to tread softly. Life can happen to anyone in the twinkle of an eye, no matter the connection, fame, power, or money you have."

@NatureOf_Peace:

"It is well with his soul. It's heartbreaking"

Social media users offer prayers for Sam Larry after Kemi Olunloyo shares a scary update regarding his current health condition. Photo: drkemiolunloyo/samlarry

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo blasts Davido's father

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kemi Olunloyo criticised Davido's father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, over his press conference addressing Anuoluwa's paternity controversy.

She accused the billionaire of dragging her autistic son into the matter while defending Davido against the allegations.

The journalist claimed she opened a savings account for Anu and paid her first-year school tuition to ensure she gets a good life.

Source: Legit.ng