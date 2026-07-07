Dr Michael Taiwo, a US-based hydrogen expert, has announced a N1 million reward for the gold-winning Nigerian students who shone at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome

The hydrogen expert's monetary offer comes after Alex Onyia, who sponsored the lads to the Olympiad, publicly shared the Nigerian students' exploits at the international contest

Many Nigerians hailed the Nigerian in the diaspora's financial gesture to the students, whose achievements at the International STEM Olympiad have made them the toast of social media

Following the recent impressive achievements of three Nigerian students, Chimdiebube Onwubiko, Onyedikachi Egejurum and Don Anele Munachimso, at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome, Dr Michael Taiwo, a US-based hydrogen expert, has pledged a N1 million reward for them.

Dr Taiwo made his intention to reward the lads public while reacting to a tweet by Alex Onyia, who sponsored them to the contest in Rome.

Dr Michael Taiwo wants to give the Nigerian students N1 million for winning gold at the International STEM Olympiad. Photo Credit: @AskMichaelTaiwo, @winexviv

Source: Twitter

Quoting Onyia's tweet, Dr Taiwo requested bank details to redeem his pledge to the brilliant students. His tweet on July 7 read:

"This is an impressive achievement.

"Congratulations.

"I will be gifting these lads with 1M.

"Please DM me the bank details."

Many internet users commended the Nigerian man based in the US for the financial reward, which will go a long way in encouraging the bright students.

Dr Michael Taiwo pledges a N1 million reward for Nigerian gold-winning representatives at the International STEM Olympiad. Photo Credit: @AskMichaelTaiwo

Source: Twitter

See Michael Taiwo's tweet below:

Hydrogen expert's gesture hailed by netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the hydrogen expert's reward for the students below:

@Nickbill01 said:

"You are a great ambassador for education.

"You are always encouraging, always pushing people to believe in what good academic standing can do for their lives. God bless you sir."

@BestGodfirst said:

"Not all Igbo billionaires support this, but they are quick to donate to olodos. God bless u for supporting greatness."

@AnikeDanielC said:

"Congratulations to them God bless you Dr. @AskMichaelTaiwo for your continued support to quality education in Nigeria and beyond."

@Egoasa

"God bless you abundantly.

"I’m glad their hard work paid off, they deserve it."

@Dr_bettachris said:

"Congratulations, Onyedikachi Egejurum, Don Anele Munachimso and Chimdiebube Onwubiko.

"The whole Nigerians are very proud of you.

"You have brought honour to Ndi Igbo worldwide."

@EAA_247 said:

"This is impressive. Congratulations to the boys, kudos to Alex and thanks to you, Michael. This is what we love to see."

@jentlesammy said:

"The Universe will reward u sir for recognising greatness! U will live long to enjoy ur own greatness."

Man sponsors Nigerians to International STEM Olympiad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, sponsored three Nigerian students to Rome for the International STEM Olympiad.

In a tweet, Onyia stated that he has paid for all expenses for the trip, and that the visas of the students and the teachers have been issued to them.

Onyia also added that all the necessary arrangements have been sorted out. Explaining what they would be doing in Rome, Onyia noted that the students would represent Nigeria in the mathematics and science categories of the International STEM Olympiad.

Source: Legit.ng