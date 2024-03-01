Burna Boy has addressed so many of the things being said about him while he was performing recently in Montreal

According to him, a certain amount of dollars is too small for him as he also added that he has seen a lot of disrespect in the industry

The singer also noted that people should hustle so they wouldn't go broke while calling himself a champion everywhere he goes

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damni Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy has responded to naysayers who have been peddling rumours about him.

The Grammy Award winner was in Montreal performing when he sang a song about all the things in his mind. According to him, earning or collecting $5million is a small to him. He labeled it as disrespect to his talent.

Burna Boy, blasts colleagues, says $5m is too small for him. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boys says he is a champion

While praising himself, Burna Boy stated that he is a champion everywhere he goes. He also noted that because he is quiet about a lot of things, many see him as a joke.

He had to ask if that was the thanks he was supposed to be given.

Burna Boy mentions Dubai's show

While singing, he referred to the Dubai show he couldn't attend a few months ago. He noted that he would only go where he would be allowed to take sustenance.

Recall that Burna Boy had rejected N1bn show in Warri because the money was too small for him.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video posted by Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@berrybankz590:

"Only artist wey Dey sing raw he nor Dey wait for DJ to play songs for am for stage."

@deltaboyofficial:

"Legend."

@pi9:

"Greatest of all time, nobody like Burna Boy.

@dphlowz_:

"Burna for president."

@official_ceezhed:

"Performance is crazzzyy."

@tejulive:

"Giant."

@iamdavyda:

"Odogwu."

@ph_homes:

"Hustle make you fall off like Brymo."

@mukufresh:

"A king."

@bigunclechad:

"D real Burna."

@broswealthy04:

"My LoD don go far abeg."

Burna Boy honored in Boston

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had been celebrated in the City of Boston for his laudable feat in the entertainment industry.

The city named March 2nd as Burna Boy's Day and highlighted some of the reasons he was chosen for the award.

According to them, Bunra Boy's rise to prominence has highlighted a shift as he infused his song with contemporary music.

Source: Legit.ng