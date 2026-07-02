A Celestial Church of Christ pastor responded to a viral video showing him covering congregants with his robe during a prayer session

He explained that the act occurred during a service for newly inducted ministers and insisted it was spiritually guided rather than inappropriate

The cleric dismissed allegations of misconduct, appealed for understanding, and explained the religious context of the ceremony

A Celestial Church of Christ pastor has addressed public concerns following a viral video showing him covering congregants with his robe during prayer, insisting the act was spiritually inspired and not improper.

Olatunji Oluwaseun, head of CCC Owo Oluwa Wonder Parish in Ilesha, Osun, spoke on Wednesday after social media users questioned the posture and purpose of the prayer session.

Celestial church pastor shares his side of the story after shocking attack. Credit: @odnalnda2

Source: Facebook

He explained that the footage was taken during an investiture service for newly inducted ministers, including his own son, The Cable Lifestyle reports.

“Concerning the video that went viral from a recent activity at my church, I have come to explain what actually happened. I see that it has caused a lot of concern,” Oluwaseun said. “I didn’t do that from the flesh. What we did that day was an investiture service. That day, I was in the spirit, and everyone who took part in the service was also in the spirit. My own child was among those who participated.”

The cleric rejected allegations of misconduct, noting that he wore four layers of wrappers beneath his robe, making any inappropriate act impossible.

“I could have done such a prayer for only my son, but I was led by the Spirit, and that is why I did it for everyone participating in the Iwuye investiture,” he explained. “I didn’t do it out of promiscuity or to bring disgrace to the Celestial Church of Christ, our founder Oshoffa, or the ministry of pastors around the world.”

Oluwaseun also appealed for forgiveness from the public and church leadership.

“I use this opportunity to beg everyone who has come across the video to forgive me. It was an act led by the Spirit, and when the Spirit is guiding a person, sometimes it is difficult for the flesh to control the Spirit,” he said.

He added that the clip was posted by the church’s media team, who believed it only showed the garment used during prayer.

“Please forgive me. I didn’t do it to disgrace the church or the calling of God upon my life,” he said. “To the bloggers sharing the clip as though I did something wrong, I did nothing wrong. Even beneath the large robe I wore, I had four layers of wrappers underneath. It is not clothing someone can wear to engage in such an act, especially someone who fears God.”

Watch the video below:

Adeboye speaks on release of Oyo kidnap victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye said God revealed that abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers would be released dramatically.

The RCCG leader said he prayed after the May 15 abduction and received assurance about the victims’ eventual freedom.

His statement drew mixed reactions, with Nigerians debating faith, security failures, and the government’s response to kidnapping cases.

Source: Legit.ng