Tomato prices have surged in many markets, forcing consumers to reduce purchases and use alternative ingredients in their meals

Farmers blamed the rising prices on poor farming conditions and the shutdown of major tomato processing companies

Despite being one of Africa's largest tomato producers, Nigeria continues to experience tomato price instability, contributing to rising food inflation

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Tomato consumers across Nigeria are expressing concern over the persistent rise in tomato prices, saying the situation has made everyday cooking more expensive and contributed to the country's growing food inflation.

Although Nigeria remains Africa's second-largest producer of tomatoes after Egypt, with an estimated annual output of between 1.8 million and 2.3 million metric tonnes, the commodity continues to experience sharp price fluctuations.

Tomato Prices More Than Double in Nigeria as Consumers Down Consumption

Source: Getty Images

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation increased from 16.68% in April 2026 to 16.96% in May 2026.

A market survey conducted by Vanguard at Mile 12 International Market in Lagos revealed that tomato prices have more than doubled within three weeks.

A large basket of Jos tomatoes, previously sold for between N60,000 and N70,000 in May, now costs between N120,000 and N150,000. Likewise, the price of a crate has climbed from about N25,000 to N70,000.

The survey also found that tomatoes produced in the South-West have become more common in the market because they are cheaper.

However, many traders and buyers complained that the variety contains more water and produces less paste than northern-grown tomatoes.

Households lament, turn to alternatives

A foodstuff retailer, Madam Jerome, said many customers now buy tomatoes only because they are essential, not because they can comfortably afford them.

She said:

“I bought a basket equivalent to three paint containers for N40,000. Many people prefer this type because of its plumpness and colour. Tomatoes are gold in the market now.”

She also recounted losing money after purchasing a basket of Jos tomatoes for N120,000, only to discover that many of the fruits beneath the top layer were unripe and partly spoiled.

Another consumer, Blessing, said her family still prefers tomatoes from the North because they produce thicker and richer tomato paste.

The rising prices have forced many households to adjust their cooking habits. Mrs Susan said tomatoes have almost disappeared from her family's weekly meals.

"We now use vegetables, carrot and cabbage sauce and even palm kernel stew. The last vegetable sauce I made was as black as the back of a pot because I used very little tomato.”

Mrs Ebele shared a similar experience, explaining that a paint bucket that once sold for N4,000 in her area now costs N10,000.

“I buy only half the quantity and mix it with vegetables so it can go round my family,” she said.

Farmers blame processing industry decline

Farmers attributed the recurring price instability to the collapse of industrial off-take arrangements and the shutdown of major tomato processing companies across the country.

Tomato Prices More Than Double in Nigeria as Consumers Down Consumption

Source: Getty Images

According to them, the disappearance of large-scale buyers has weakened demand for locally produced tomatoes, discouraged farmers from expanding production, increased uncertainty in the market and ultimately contributed to higher prices for consumers.

Commenting on the latest increase, tomato trader Ibrahim Aminu blamed poor farming conditions in northern Nigeria.

“Arewa are not farming well due to rainfall and drought on the farm,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng